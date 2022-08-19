Picture of the Week AA, Week 33, August 19 2022
Alan Frew sent the Advertiser this mesmerising moonlight scene, taken from the northeast Kintyre village of Skipness last weekend.
Alan said: ‘We had lovely clear nights over the weekend and a full moon. This was taken around midnight from Skipness, looking over to Lochranza in the northwest of Arran.’
Alan captured the moonlit image on his Nikon D7200, set to 18-300, with 30-second exposure, on a tripod.