Mid Argyll kids raise money for aid

A group of youngsters with big hearts raised an amazing £230.20 for aid to Ukraine during their school holidays.

The children aged between seven and 11 held a table top sale from the driveway of a house in Kilmichael Glassary and were so busy they caused a traffic jam.

Passing motorists were attracted by the Ukraine banners they were waving and pulled over to buy some goodies from the stall.

They were spoiled for choice with an amazing selection of home baking, hand-crafted loom bands, bookmarks, delicious smoothies and milkshakes, all made by Skye McMurdo, Kate Newlands, Callan Cooper, and Holly and Jake Curtis.

Skye and Kate popped in to the Mail Box in Lochgilphead to hand over the big bag of coins and notes they collected from the sale, to the appeal group Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine.

They asked for the money to be spent on food for those in need and some cat and dog supplies for the displaced animals.

When asked why they chose to fund-raise for Ukraine, Skye said that they felt really bad for the people of Ukraine and added that no-one would like to be in their position.t

Nikki Thompson, one of the co-ordinators of ‘Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine’ praised the youngsters.

She said: ‘For children so young they are very much aware of how much the conflict is affecting the people of Ukraine. They did a wonderful thing raising money to help and should be very proud of themselves.’