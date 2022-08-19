Mid Argyll interest at ‘Worlds’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There was heavy Mid Argyll interest in the World Pipe Band championships last Saturday – with one band pipped for the world championship title after a sumptuous performance in Glasgow.

Streamed live through the BBC’s online service, crowds numbering thousands, from overseas tourists to Highland diaspora in Scotland’s largest city, turned out to see the annual event, known to pipe band music fans as the ‘Worlds’.

It was the first time they had taken place since 2019.

And after two days of pipe and drum performances in gruelling summer heat, Inveraray and District Pipe Band’s road home from the ‘Worlds’ was lined with silver, after the Grade 1 band, led by pipe major Stuart Liddell, finished runners-up to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band from Northern Ireland.

And while it wasn’t to be gold this year for the two-time world champions, Canadian commentator and piping legend Bob Worrall described Inveraray’s medley as ‘extremely demanding, with great technique from start to finish, while the emotional pull of the tune Leaving Ireland (part of the band’s Saturday medley) was terrific.’

Inveraray and District’s podium-sealing performance is available to watch via the BBC website at www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0csxq4h

Elsewhere, Mid Argyll Pipe Band also competed at Glasgow Green, performing in grade 3B but after an excellent performance full of quality, were denied a top-six place.

This performance was after a busy fortnight in the build-up to the world championship event, performing at Bridge of Allan Highland Games as well as the Scottish Pipe Band Championships at Levengrove Park in Dumbarton.