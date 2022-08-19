Letters, Week 33 AA, August 19, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Ardrishaig needs you!

As the process for elections for the new Ardrishaig Community Council members begins, I am writing to appeal to those enthusiastic and willing members of the village who want to bring local people together to help make things happen, to protect and promote the identity of our community here in Ardrishaig.

Unfortunately over two-three years of lockdown, for reasons of age, life events, health and a dwindling membership, our community council (now numbering only six, four of whom plan to resign) has been tired and unenthusiastic. This has, not surprisingly, been frustrating for the community.

Ardrishaig is in dire need of volunteers prepared to petition, influence and advocate for numerous causes and cases of concern on behalf of our village. Also, to work with Ardrishaig Community Trust as we used to.

The nomination period runs from Thursday August 18 to Thursday September 82022 (closing date).

Forms must be lodged with the returning officer by no later than 4pm on Thursday September 8 2022.

Catherine Bowe, Secretary ACC

Help Argyll’s over-50s

Age Scotland is calling for more volunteers to join their friendship and helpline teams and help make a huge difference to the lives of older people.

The charity currently has a wide variety of exciting volunteering roles available to people across Argyll.

For example, people can:

Assist the charity’s national helpline

Age Scotland’s free helpline provides information, friendship and advice to older people, their carers and families in Scotland through a confidential freephone number.

As a helpline support volunteer, you’d be helping collect feedback on the effectiveness of the service and where there is any room for improvement.

Become a friendship caller

The charity’s friendship line is open to anyone over 50 in need of a chat or listening ear and we also make weekly calls to those who would benefit from a regular chat.

Support the older veterans’ community

Celebrating their 400th circle in March this year, Age Scotland’s Comradeship Circles service offers members of the ex-service community the chance to speak and share memories over the phone.

The service is currently looking for facilitator and technical support volunteers to ensure calls go smoothly.

Connecting older people

Age Scotland research has revealed that 218,000 over 50s in Scotland say they feel lonely all or most of the time. The charity aims to tackle loneliness and social isolation on a practical level through the Community Connecting Service which will be relaunching soon – and they need your help!

Community connectors and researchers support older adults across Scotland by researching and linking them up with organisations that offer friendship, social activities, health and fitness groups, events and much more.

Age Scotland

Causewayside House

160 Causewayside

Edinburgh

EH9 1PR