Helen carves new chapter in woodland scene

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Lochgilphead-based artist is sharing her memories of a life-altering event through the medium of visual art.

Helen Butler, who has lived in Mid Argyll for the past 10 years, and is part of the Artmap Argyll trail through her business H20 Studios, put her skills to use in the form of wood-based etchings known as pyrographs.

Helen explained how she was inspired to create pyrographs of a certain sea creature based on her experience of living with epilepsy.

She said: ‘I had had epilepsy since I was nine, causing me to have seizures, and to try to fix this I had brain surgery in July 2018, to remove the hippocampus from the right temporal lobe of my brain. This was a major surgery that took a year to recover from.

‘The hippocampus is the seahorse-shaped part of your brain which helps form short-term memories. Indeed, the word hippocampus is derived from the Greek word for seahorse. That’s why I wanted to pyrograph seahorses, to symbolise this surgery and my recovery.

‘During my recovery time I often walked the dog in Blarbuie Woods, and found it a really calming place. The gardens themselves had been used since Victorian times as a healing garden, a place of respite for psychiatric patients at the nearby [Argyll and Bute] hospital.’

Helen, who works full-time as a web developer for the council, described how her quality of life was much improved as a result of the surgery, after a long route back to health.

She said: ‘My other half, who is a diver, is able to work again as he had been my registered carer before.

‘I’m also learning to drive now and am working on getting the hang of reverse parking! I feel I have regained my independence.’

Helen told the Advertiser how her pyrography hobby took off, after receiving a Christmas present with the kit in 2020.

She said: ‘I had begun crafting in 2018 after my surgery but pyrographing started out through a Christmas gift two years ago.

‘The first ones I did were fundraising commissions, and we raised more than £600 for epilepsy charities.

‘My aim through the pyrographs is to take away the stigma around epilepsy, and show those in a similar situation, who might be faced with brain surgery as I was, that they can have their quality of life and their independence back.’

The wooden planks featuring the seahorse designs were installed and fastened by rope around tree bases at Blarbuie on Tuesday, and will be permanent fixtures in the woodland spot.