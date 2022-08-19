Groups invited to apply to paths fund

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The new Ian Findlay Path Fund, worth £1.5million, is now open for applications and groups in Argyll and Bute are being encouraged to apply.

The fund, managed by Scotland’s walking charity Paths for All, will enable more people to walk, wheel or cycle for their everyday journeys to improve air quality, reduce CO2 emissions and improve physical health and mental wellbeing.

The Ian Findlay Path Fund will support path management projects that improve the accessibility and resilience of existing paths between homes, community services, active travel routes and public transport facilities or connections.

Community groups, third sector organisations and charities wishing to improve the accessibility of their local path networks are eligible to apply for between £10,000 to £100,000.

Activities supported could include the removal of barriers, steps, ramps or vegetation; linking community destinations by filling in path connectivity gaps; tackling flooded sections of paths to increase climate change resilience; adding lighting to make paths safer, especially at night or in winter; improving sight lines; and upgrading desire lines.

These are all measures that make paths across Scotland more attractive and enjoyable to use by people of all ages and abilities.

Rona Gibb, senior manager at Paths for All, said: ‘I would encourage community groups, development trusts and charities to think about the paths in their communities that people use for everyday short journeys that need improving to apply to our new Ian Findlay Path Fund.

‘Communities know the desire lines, muddy tracks, pot holed steps or chicanes that are stopping people from easily walking, wheeling or cycling for their short journeys.

‘If you know of paths that need to be made accessible for people using wheelchairs, walking aids or adaptive cycles then get in touch.’

The £1.5million Ian Findlay Path Fund was first announced in March as part of the Co-operation Agreement where the Scottish Government is investing a record sum of £150million for active travel in 2022/23 and have committed to investing at least £320million or 10% of the transport budget for active travel by 2024-25.

Find out more about the Ian Findlay Path Fund online https://www.pathsforall.org.uk/ian-findlay-path-fund