Good deed helps sow seeds

A Lochgilphead company did a good deed to help a group in need last week after giving up their time to put together a polytunnel.

Lochside, which operates as a safe and friendly space in Lochgilphead for people with learning difficulties, obtained a polytunnel through grant money – but was soon swamped by the size of the task of putting it up.

Luckily, some gardening angels in the form of Mid Argyll tradespeople took to the task with gusto and got the structure built from the roots up.

Fiona Elliot, a support worker for adult services within Argyll and Bute Council, whose network Lochside is a part of, explained: ‘We support people with learning disabilities at Lochside and they used a grant from the Gardening for Disabilities Trust to buy a polytunnel, to help members further their gardening skills, while providing fresh and healthy fruit and veg for them to use in their cooking group.

‘The poly tunnel arrived but it was a bigger job than we could ever have imagined to erect it.

‘DA MacDonald came to the rescue. We want to thank Willie, Vic, Chris and Donald for making this project happen.’