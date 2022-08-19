GMA and Kyles lose away while Inveraray take home the win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi Premiership

Lovat 2 Kyles Athletic 0

Lovat and Kyles Athletic met for the second successive Saturday, this time in a noon throw up at Balgate.

Lovat edged last week’s Tulloch Homes semi-final and they are nursing some injuries ahead of next month’s final but both teams were much changed for this one.

Drew Howie was also suspended so there was a recall for Calum Macaulay who took the chance to make his mark with goals on 30 and 63 minutes.

Caberfeidh 4 Glasgow Mid Argyll 2

Caberfeidh pulled away from the relegation zone as they won for a third successive match, this time coming from behind to beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2 at Castle Leod.

GMA started well and former Kingussie player Hamish Anderson gave them a second minute lead. Stewart Grant battled for possession in midfield and when it was played long into the home defence, the ball broke to Anderson in a central position and he fired into the net on his left side.

Cabers equalised on 22 minutes when a poor Jonathon Oates goal-hit only went as far as Craig Morrison and when his ball from the left deflected to Ally MacLennan, he hammered home to the keeper’s right to make it 1-1.

The home side went in front when Jamie MacKintosh’s hit-in from the right was flicked into the goal area by Ally MacLennan. Kyle Grant chested the ball down and Craig Morrison tried to shoot and the ball fell to Blair Morrison on the left and he finished well on his left side, across the keeper, to make it 2-1 with half an hour played.

However GMA drew level a minute after the hour. Iain McCall did well to keep out Jamie McFadyen’s strike from wide on the right which was dropping under his crossbar before he stretched out his left foot to save Craig Anderson’s shot on the turn. Calum McLay went after the rebound to the right of the D and he was pushed in the back by Finlay Coleman so referee John Angus Gillies pointed to the penalty spot. Craig Anderson did his usual efficient job, blasting the ball thigh-high to the keeper’s right.

The contest remained in the balance until 10 minutes from time when Ally MacLennan put Caberfeidh back in front. Substitute Gavin Mclauchlan’s corner from the left wasn’t cleared and GMA keeper Jonathon Oates saved from Craig Morrison but tried to allow the ball to run out of play and Craig Morrison ran across to touch it back inside to give Ally MacLennan the simplest chance to tap into the empty net to make it 3-2.

Craig Morrison finally saw off GMA just four minutes later when he shot home on his left side following substitute Colin MacLennan’s corner from the right.

Caberfeidh’s Jamie MacKintosh was sent off after chopping down GMA’s Calum McLay, catching him around the knee, as he burst through on goal late in the game.

Both teams created several chances but Caberfeidh’s lethal finishing made the difference and they now go sixth in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Mowi National Division

Aberdour 1 Inveraray 2

Inveraray stay fourth after edging out Aberdour 2-1 at Silversands.

Inveraray got off to a great start with Allan MacDonald scoring after just two minutes and Lewis MacNicol doubled their advantage on 34 minutes.

Aberdour’s Tom Bowerman halved the deficit on 71 minutes but Inveraray stayed in front to take the points.

Mowi South Division 1

Col Glen 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Col Glen stay top of the division after beating the Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors 2-0 at Glendaruel.

GMA included former Kingussie stalwart Rory Fraser and both goals came after the restart with Dan MacDonald netting three minutes into the second half and Andrew MacVicar adding another on 51 minutes.

Kyles Athletic 1 Ballachulish 0

The Kyles Athletic juniors and Ballachulish met for the second successive Saturday, this time in a noon throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Balla’ won 3-2 a week earlier and this was equally close with Connor Guidici’s six-minute strike across the keeper all that separated the sides.

Mowi South Division 2

Uddingston 0 Kilmory 9

Kilmory scored nine times without reply against Uddingston at Peterson Park.

Alex Cunningham gave Kilmory a 10 minute lead with Euan Gilmour on 23 minutes and Alex Cunningham’s second a minute later making it 3-0.

Bruce Johnstone got in on the act on 34 minutes before scoring his second a minute before the break.

Bruce Johnstone sealed his hat-trick on 65 minutes with Alex Cunningham completing his hat-trick on 58 minutes to make it 7-0.

Euan Gilmour became the third Kilmory player to grab a hat-trick with goals on 73 and 75 minutes.

Ardnamurchan P Strachur-Dunoon P

The fixture between Ardnamurchan and Strachur-Dunoon at Strontian will be rescheduled as the field was unavailable.

(All throw ups are at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)

WCA Round Up

There were a number of Women Camanachd’s Association fixtures over the weekend with most taking place on Sunday August 14.

Mowi National Division

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Lochaber 4

Lochaber beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-2.

Shona Fisher and Catriona Stark scored the Glasgow goals but Shannon Wilson’s double and strikes from Kirsty Delaney and Kirsty Campbell gave Lochaber victory.

Mowi South Division 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Ardnamurchan 10

Ardnamurchan recorded a fine 10-1 win against the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds at Peterson Park

Hannah MacDonald scored five times whilst Sally Paterson chipped in with a brace. Mia Carmichael, Francis MacDonald and Lisa Ford also scored.

Shona Fisher countered for GMA.