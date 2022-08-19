Front Green open but where’s the fanfare?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It is truly amazing to finally have Lochgilphead Front Green open again to the public – well most of it.

Hats off to Argyll and Bute Council for organising for the job to be done and the contractors for completing it in trying circumstances and with materials in short or even non-existent supply.

But its opening has been something of a damp squib considering the many months that it has taken to fix the drainage, erect new playing equipment and lay the new slabs, amongst other major works and at a price tag of £1.5 million.

Where is the fanfare? Where is the celebration?

After all this time, there was a late Friday afternoon, quiet announcement that it would open ‘over the weekend’, which almost feels like a shrug of the shoulders.

And a rather weak statement from the council this week that there would be an ‘official open held later this year’.

Well, here’s hoping that the people of Lochgilphead and Mid Argyll give it more of than a passing glance and make celebratory use of the facilities now and in the future.