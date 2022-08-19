FROM OUR FILES AA 33 Friday August 19 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, August 17, 2012

Road rescue

A young woman had a lucky escape after a Minard man rescued her from her car,

which had spun off the road and plunged into water. The woman, who is believed to

be from Oban, was driving along the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban Road when her car

skidded off the road and landed in the burn, opposite the Cairnbaan junction.

With the car upside down and rapidly filling with water, Andrew Hay lept into the

burn and got the woman to safety.

‘I was driving back from leaving my daughter to work in Cairnbaan when I noticed

some commotion and a few cars had stopped.

‘I was just driving past when I noticed the car was upside down in the burn,’ Andrew

said.

‘I pulled over, I asked if everyone was all right but someone was stuck in the car – I

thought we have to do something.

‘I jumped in and fished about for the door handle. The water was up to my chest; it

was dirty water so it was hard to see. I got the handle and it opened luckily.

‘It was a young lassie; she was in an air pocket in the back of the car. Luckily she

managed to undo her seatbelt and went to the back of the car as the front was filled

with water.

‘She was cold and shocked but she seemed all right. An ambulance came and took her

away.’

Playing down his role in the incident, Andrew said: ‘I just went into autopilot.’

The young woman, who was later released from hospital with minor injuries, is one of

many motorists to have landed in the burn after underestimating the severity of the

subtle bend at the Cairnbaan junction.

Strathclyde Police confirmed it will review road traffic statistics for the A816 north of

Lochgilphead and will liaise with the local roads authority as regards the number of

accidents on a stretch of road that has become known locally as an accident black

spot.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday August 16, 2002

Tarbert to host world-famous America’s Cup sailing race?



Mixed views have greeted reports that Tarbert could host one of the world’s most

prestigious sailing races.

Reports in the national media suggest that a multimillionaire would like to bring the

America’s Cup to Britain; and Tarbert, which already hosts the Bell Laurie Scottish

Series each year, is one of the suggested venues.

This would bring in an estimated £1 billion to the economy.

However, another suggested location – the Solent on the south coast of England – is

tipped to be the UK’s most likely place for the America’s Cup.

Douglas Robertson, chairman of Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, said: ‘It

would be wonderful if we could host the America’s Cup.

‘However, first of all we have to win it because it’s the winning country that hosts it

the following year. So there is the small hurdle of winning the cup.’

He added: ‘There’s a lot of infrastructure that would need to be put right and that

takes time and money.

Nonetheless, Mr Robertson said it would be a great accolade for Tarbert.

Ian Macintyre, chairman of the Tarbert (Lochfyne) Harbour Authority said the idea

was interesting, but added that further investigation would be required.

He said that the harbour authority was looking to improve the facilities by extending

them.

‘We are actively looking for funds and if we could do that it will improve the

harbour.’

Mr McIntyre added: ‘You would need to have additional car parking and

accommodation.’

Mr John Hardy, chairman of Tarbert Enterprise Company, described the idea as

breathtaking but added that it was highly unlikely.

However Mr Hardy added that, when he was at the America’s Cup in Rhode Island,

USA he felt that Tarbert could accommodate such an event.

Tarbert villager Dan Johnson said: ‘It’s quite interesting but it’s a long shot. The UK

and other countries, like Italy and France, would all be after it.

‘If it comes to the UK then there will be other places, so it’s a long shot again.

‘But it’s quite an interesting statement and it shows what an important place for high

class sailing Loch Fyne is.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, August 20, 1982

Tenants to meet council over grants scheme

A delegation from the housing committee of Argyll and Bute District Council are to

seek a meeting with the tenants of Leachainn Terrace, Furnace, to discuss whether or

not the re modernisation of the local authority housing should be done through the

Tenants Grant Scheme or by the normal procedure.

The decision came at Wednesday’s meeting of the housing committee when local

councillor, Robin Malcolm, said he thought the Tenants Grant Scheme would be

unsuitable for this type of modernisation project.

The scheme involves the tenants employing workmen to carry out the necessary work

for their homes and then claiming the money back from the local authority.

Normally the tenants would be decanted while the council employed contractors to

carry out the job.

There are eight terraces at Leachainn Terrace which are in need of re modernisation,

and already one family has been decanted while urgent work is being carried out.

Mr Malcolm said that if the Tenants Grant Scheme was implemented the work would

be unlikely to be carried out bearing in mind the tenants who live there.

He added that he had also asked the advice of the chairman of the local community

council and his wife, who is a nurse, and they had agreed that it would be in the best

interests of the houses if the normal modernisation programme was carried out.

He did however admit that the tenants might not agree to decanting and it was for this

reason that the councillors decided that they could not make a definite decision

without consulting the tenants. This is the second time a proposal to implement the

Tenants Grant scheme has been questioned by a local councillor, Campbeltown

councillor George McMillan successfully fought against it being used in Parliament

Place, Campbeltown, for the same reason that the work would probably not get done

if it were left to the tenants.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, August 21, 1962

Royal racing yacht on Crinan Canal



Seldom has there been so much excitement in Ardrishaig as on Friday when word was

received that the Royal racing yacht Bloodhound was going to pass through the

Crinan Canal on its way north.

On board was the Duke of Edinburgh, who the previous day had been joined at

Campbeltown by Prince Charles and Princess Anne and Crown Prince Gustav of

Sweden.

As the yacht entered the basin, crowds lined the bank to see the Royal visitors, but

although each lock had its group of spectators the crowd never became obtrusive and

the yacht passed through the canal with little fuss.

Prince Philip was at the helm throughout the trip with Princes Charles handling one of

the fenders on the starboard side to be sure that the yacht did not scrape her paint as

she moved in and out of the locks.

Princess Anne was up forward helping the crew.

On reaching Crinan the Royal party left the yacht and motored over to Duntrune

Castle, the home of Colonel and Mrs Malcolm of Poltalloch.

Afterward they re-joined Bloodhound and sailed for Loch Craignish where they spent

the night.

During the weekend they cruised off the Argyll coast and on Sunday visited Duart

where they went ashore.

Later they moved up the Sound of Mull and headed north

CAPTIONS:

2012: Ten-year-old William Lithgow and his dog Herbie were the youngest

champions at this year’s Mid Argyll Show.

William and Herbie, a four-year-old Border terrier, were named confined champions

of the dog class at the 2012 show on Saturday. The duo, from Ormsary impressed the

judges with their partnership and they were awarded a red rosette for their efforts. 33AAFROF01

2002: A new housing development in Lochgilphead is to be named after one of the

town’s most distinguished men. Lochgilphead councillor Donnie McMillan suggested

Ross Crescent as the name for the new development at Whitegates in honour of Dr

Donald Ross, a much loved medical superintendent of Argyll and Bute Hospital.

After approval from Dr Ross’ surviving relatives Councillor McMillan‘s suggestion

was unanimously approved at the meeting of the Mid Argyll Kintyre and Islay Area

Committee last week. Left to right: Jean Fyfe, Margaret McNab and Alison Dawson

in Tayvallich with a photo of their father, Dr Donald Ross. 33AAFROF02

1982: One gentleman who has seen many changes of scene at the Mid Argyll

agricultural shows is Mr Alex McDougall of Clachan. Mr McDougall has been

attending the Mid Argyll Show for over 80 years and Saturday saw him fit and well

renewing old friendships and making new ones. He is pictured with his daughter Anne

and with Mr and Mrs Ian MacCallum, formally of Ford Hotel and now of Clachan

with their daughter Ruby. 33FROF04

1962: The Royal racing yacht Bloodhound at Crinan. 33FROF03