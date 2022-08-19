Black pipped at the pin by McAlister

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The James Mundell Memorial open took place at a rather damp Glenralloch at Tarbert Golf Club on Sunday August 7.

Heavy overnight rain had made the course quite wet in places and most players endured some rain during their rounds with the muggy overhead conditions not helping.

First off the blocks at 8.30am was Archie Black who posted a very impressive 72 giving him the clubhouse lead on nett 62.

However, he was overtaken by club vice president Stuart McAlister, who returned a nett 61 to take the lead, a score that would not be beat.

James Smyth was third on 64 and Iain Johnstone jnr on 66.

In the scratch section Iain Macalister took the honours on 72, with Bruce MacNab next on 75, Roddy MacDonald was third on 75 and Peter McLean jnr fourth on 78.

Longest drive at the second was Iain Johnstone jnr with R Logan from Corrie GC closest to the pin at the eighth.

Club president Eric McDougall took charge of the prizegiving, thanking those who had travelled a distance, before thanking Catherine Mundell for her continued support, and offered special thanks to Georgie and Sheena in the kitchen for keeping the players fed and watered on such a miserable day.

This weekend sees the first and second rounds of the club championship take place at Glenralloch, with president Eric hoping for a large turnout of members for the premier event in the Tarbert GC calendar.