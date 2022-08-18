Well-known Lochgilphead-based lawyer dies suddenly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A well-known Argyll lawyer who practised all over the Highlands and

Islands has died suddenly in the town where he was based.

Mauritius-born Ruben Murdanaigum had his firm located in Lochgilphead and it is understood he collapsed in the street.

Passers-by tried to revive him until paramedics arrived but there was no response. Mr Murdanaigum was in his 70s and divorced.

Mr Murdanaigum grew up in abject poverty on the Indian Ocean island, his ancestors having been brought there as slaves of the French before being liberated by the British.

He never owned a pair of shoes until he was 12 but he was trilingual – English, French and Creole.

He came to Scotland to work as a cleaner in a hospital and was encouraged to go to evening classes by his manager who told him he was “too bright” to be a cleaner.

He took the advice and did his Highers, then studied nursing and became a psychiatric nurse. By then he’d got into the habit of studying and went on to qualify in law. He was admitted to the Law Society of Scotland in 1980.

Before setting up private practice, he served for a time as a fiscal depute in Paisley. Two of his favourite Sheriff Courts were at Tain and Dornoch.

Mr Murdanaigum also participated in an international organisation of Jurists based in Brussels and used to go to Turkey to lecture on Human Rights law.

He bought a small estate in Barbados which he visited from time to time and where he planned to retire. It is understood he had a heart attack there a few years ago, causing him to suffer from poor health, exacerbated by being knocked down by a car.