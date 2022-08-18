Kintyre and Islands by-election

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A by-election is to be held for the Kintyre and Islands ward following the recent passing of Tarbert Independent councillor John McAlpine.

The election for one councillor will be held on September 29 and prospective candidates have until 4pm on Monday August 29 to submit nominations.

Anyone who is interested in standing for election or who has any other queries about the election process can contact Argyll and Bute Council’s Elections Team in the first instance on 01546 603264 or by email at elections@argyll-bute.gov.uk

More details about the election can be found on the council website https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/election-kintyre-and-islands-29th-september-2022.

To be eligible to vote on September 29, voters must be registered to vote in Kintyre and Islands ward two and the deadline for that is midnight on Tuesday September 13.

Register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or check if you are already registered by phoning 01586 555300.

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday September 14 and if voters want to apply for a proxy vote they need to do so by 5pm on Wednesday September 21.

The Kintyre and the Islands ward spans the mainland area from around Tarbert to Carradale and includes the islands of Islay, Jura, Gigha and Colonsay. It has an electorate of just over 6,000 people.