CalMac to open fund to communities again

Applications are opening soon for the CalMac Community Fund, which supports non-profit groups across the ferry company’s network.

Last year, Tarbert Soup Group received an award from the fund in support of its weekly lunch club benefitting older people living in Tarbert and the surrounding area while improving wellbeing.

The Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust, Kintyre Alcohol and Drug Service and Tarbert Youth Group received awards in 2021.

Islay and Jura Community Enterprise received an award to deliver pool therapy sessions for children with additional needs.

The Islay Link Club received an award in 2021 supporting its creative recovery project to tackle mental health and the Jura Care Centre Group received an award to tackle social isolation via its Jura Seniors Wellness project.

Since its launch in 2019 the CalMac Community Fund has helped 195 groups and supported more than 11,000 people during challenging circumstances with:

Health and Wellbeing outcomes including changes to people’s physical health, psychological and emotional well-being

Social and Community outcomes including improved social engagement and cohesion, reduction of isolation and increased cultural awareness

Education and Skills outcomes including improved teamwork and communication and new technical, recreational and life skills

Employment and Volunteering outcomes including changes to employment opportunities and the generation of 1,734 volunteering hours

Environmental outcomes including raising awareness of local environmental issues and challenges and promoting sustainable living.

This year the fund, delivered in partnership with Foundation Scotland, will help people connect with services and each other, and especially helping those who are most in need.

The fund would like to support groups and projects working to reduce social isolation, improve health and wellbeing, address poverty issues, and those supporting local and community transport.

Eligible organisations can apply for an award between £500 and £2,000.

Gordon McKillop, corporate social responsibility manager for CalMac, said: ‘The CalMac Community Fund was created to make a difference to those most in need across our West Coast communities.

‘It is also a fantastic way for us to connect with our communities.

‘The last 18 months has placed a huge strain on people’s lives and grass roots community groups have stepped up magnificently to help those affected.

‘We would love to hear from these groups and would encourage those eligible to apply for an award.’