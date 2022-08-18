Appeal to trace missing Mid Argyll man
Police are seeking assistance from the public to help trace a 23-year-old man missing from Lochgilphead.
Liam Scott, who is white, around six feet tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, was last seen in the Dunoon area on August 16.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt and grey Adidas trainers.
Extensive enquires are ongoing in and around the Argyll area. Liam also has links with the Alexandria area.
He has been reported missing by his family who are concerned for his welfare.