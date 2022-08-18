Announcements – August 19, 2022

ENGAGEMENT

RONALD – JOHNSTON – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Lorna, youngest daughter of Sandy and Ailsa, Kilmashenachan Farm, Southend and Chris, son of Bryan and Pauline, Stirling.

DEATHS

BRODIE – Peacefully at home, in the care of his family at 10 Invergoil, Lochgoilhead, formerly of Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown. Duncan, on Friday, August 12, 2022, in his 72nd year, a dearly loved husband of Maggie, much loved dad of Margaret and adored grandpa of Luke. Will be sorely missed. The funeral service will be held in Lochgoilhead Parish Church on Monday, August 22 at 11.30.a.m., and thereafter to Lochgoilhead Cemetery, to which all are respectfully invited.

MCPHEE – Christine with her family by her side, on Monday, August 8, 2022. Christine, dearly beloved wife of Malcolm, a loving mum and Granny. The funeral service will be held in the Linn Crematorium, Glasgow on Tuesday, August 23 at 1pm, to which all are respectfully invited.

MORRISON – Peacefully at home, 9 Killeonan, Campbeltown, on August 15, 2022, Isabella Campbell McKay (Bunty) in her 99th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Daniel Morrison, much loved mother of Hamish and Margaret and a loving granny of Karen and Morris. Bunty’s funeral will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Bunty along our route. Family flowers only please.

PURDIE – Peacefully at his home, 49 MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, on August 10, 2022, James C. Purdie, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ferguson. Adored brother-in-law of Seumas and Catherine. Loving uncle to Eilidh and Craig and great-uncle to Isla, Lachlan, Flora, James and George. Former Lock Keeper with British Waterways and distinguished member of Lodge Loch Fyne No. 754. Funeral service was held at Lochgilphead Parish Church on Thursday, August 18 followed by interment at Kilmartin Churchyard. Donations can be made in Jimmy’s memory directly to Erskine Home or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors. Sadly missed.

SINCLAIR – Suddenly at home 4 Barrhill, Glenbarr, on August 11, 2022, John Lachlan Sinclair (Iain) in his 74th year, formerly of Muasdale Stores, dearly beloved husband of Margaret Semple, much loved dad of Sarah and Isla, a respected father-in-law, beloved grampa of Shannon, Erin, Cara and Lucy, loving brother of the late Peter, a loved uncle and a good friend to all who knew him. Iain’s funeral will take place on Friday, August 19 at 1.00 p.m. in A’Chleit Church. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m. and will travel through Glenbarr Village, on the way to Patchan Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery or alternatively you may pay your last respects to Iain along our route.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – The family of the late Jenny Campbell would like to thank all the relatives, friends and neighbours for their phone calls, cards and messages of sympathy. Also thank you to D MacDonald for their help and support with the funeral arrangements. Finally, a thank you to Morna for the beautiful flowers.

HUNT – The family of the late Eunice Hunt would like to thank the following people and services for the care and attention shown to her in her last few months. Campbeltown district nurses, Carr Gomm carers and Dr Anderson, special thanks to Rhys and Kenneth Blair for their wonderful care and attention at this very difficult time.

WILSON – The family of the late Louise Wilson would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind words, cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Dr Villalba and the nursing staff at Campbeltown Hospital for the excellent care Louise received. Thanks to Rev Chris Holden for a lovely uplifting service, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely tea. Also thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for the professional and efficient funeral arrangements. Finally, sincere thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside and to all who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their respects.

IN MEMORIAMS

BLACK – Treasured memories of Gilbert, a dearly loved husband, father and papa, passed away August 15, 2017.

Remembered with a song in our hearts.

– Love from Jean and family.

MCCALLUM – Precious memories of a loving husband, dad and grandpa, Colin who passed away on August 22, 2011.

We love and miss you every day

In our hearts you will always stay.

– Love Amy, Colin, Edward, Katie and the grandchildren.