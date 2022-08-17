Police Files 19.8.22
Police warning
About 9.45pm on Thursday 11th August 11 at Glassary Glen Road, Balliemore, police stopped a vehicle and searched the driver. The34-year-old male driver was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis and issued with a recorded police warning.
Drugs possession
About 5.30pm on Sunday August 7 on the A83 at Kilmartin, police stopped a vehicle and searched the driver. The 33-year-old man was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.
Abusive behaviour
About 11.45pm on Monday August 8 at Church Way, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay, a 28-year-old man allegedly shouted at a woman causing distress. The man was arrested and charged and detained to appear at court.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information on any of the above incidents to call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.