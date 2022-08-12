Waves of success: Retiring captain Guy’s 40 years at sea

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Guy Robertson, one of Caledonian MacBrayne’s master seafarers, has announced his retirement after 40 years’ service.

Guy Robertson has charted a path to the highest calling in merchant seafaring during the past 40 years, going from deck trainee to the rank of master.

Most recently at the helm of MV Finlaggan, connecting Kennacraig in North Kintyre to Islay – one of CalMac fleet’s flagships – Guy reflected on his maritime career serving dozens of Hebridean islands, and Scottish mainland ports large and small.

Guy told the Advertiser: ‘My first thought was: “Where did the past 40 years go?” I joined the company in July 1982, and what an amazing journey it has been, with the amazing people I have met along the way.

‘I was first taken on as a deck trainee on July 30, 1982, and assigned onto the relatively new boat MV Claymore which served the Inner and Outer Hebrides.

‘I knew from those very first trips at sea that this was definitely the job for me.

‘During the three years I sailed on her I was also completing my training record book and working towards my first ticket for officer of the watch.

‘I was sent to do my first ticket at a college in Greenhithe on the River Thames. This proved to be significant because not only did I pass my exams, but I also met the woman who would later become my wife, Donna.

‘Once qualified, the company almost immediately promoted me to the rank of second officer on April 30, 1986.

‘I sailed on many vessels at this rank: MV Claymore, MV Glen Sannox, MV Caledonia, MV Columba, MV Suilven, MV Isle of Mull, and the new vessel (at the time) MV Isle of Lewis.

‘It’s hard to believe, but I spent 14 years at this rank due to the slow process of gaining sea time in order for me to progress further.

‘On March 23, 1999 I stepped up again to the rank of first officer after having attended colleges at Greenhithe and Fleetwood.

‘As was normally the case at that time newly promoted ‘mates’ cut their teeth on the MV Lochmor sailing out of Mallaig.

‘This turned out to be for a very short term, however, as I was then asked to transfer to MV Clansman which was just more than a year old at that time.

‘I sailed at the rank of first officer for six years and during that time I was afforded the opportunity to cover as master on MV Isle of Lewis, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Lord of the Isles, whenever the need arose.

‘The company gave me my permanent promotion to the rank of master on April 5, 2006 and I was delegated to serve on both MV Isle of Mull (the Oban-Mull run) and MV Clansman, serving both the Outer and Inner Hebrides.

‘One of my most memorable and greatest highlights in working with CalMac was in 2011, when I was asked to be part of the ‘new’ Islay boat project – MV Finlaggan.

‘From January to May of that year, we flew out to Gdansk to commission and put together the final touches prior to taking her back to the UK. The trip back took three days and three hours – a journey I’ll never forget.

‘Integrating a new ship onto a service is never an easy task but the whole crew worked (and continue to work) so hard to make Finlaggan what it is today.

‘I am so very proud to have been part of the Finlaggan story while working on the Islay service, surely one of the most beautiful and scenic routes that we operate.

‘CalMac has not just been the best years of my life, it has been my life. I have met and worked with people that are now lifelong friends, be it afloat, ashore or on the islands themselves. It has been a privilege to have met them all.’

Dario Spadavecchia, marine manager for Caledonian MacBrayne, said: ‘It has been an absolute pleasure working with a person of such integrity and professionalism as Guy during the past 10 years.

‘I’d like to thank him for his hard work and dedication throughout his 40-year career with CalMac, and he will be greatly missed. I wish him a very happy retirement – he has certainly earned it.’