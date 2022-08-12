Thought for the Week, August 12 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As the school holidays come to an end, I want to share some of my discoveries this year.

I don’t usually take school holidays, as I don’t have children. This year, though, we invited some of our extended family to come and join us for a few days in Tarbert.

Ten of us squeezed into the manse with my study becoming a fifth bedroom!

I had wondered how I would keep the three children, six and under, occupied, however, I discovered that they have a wonderful imagination at that age and the simplest things are amazing to them.

We spent hours at the table with my sticker collection making cards and kites – their idea!

We played at the parks and on the beach.

We spent a lot of time discovering every nook and cranny of Skipness Castle.

And on the last day, stood watching as the ferry from Portavadie landed and emptied, refilled and left again, then we popped into Prentice’s to look at the crabs in their large tanks.

It was a joy to rediscover the imaginations of young children and remember the wonder of the world, even in the simplest of things.

The children helped me to remember how important it is to keep using our imagination; as we get older, we tend to forget and get caught up in life.

Jesus didn’t have children but whenever they came to him, he welcomed them with open arms and when the disciples tried to shoo them away, Jesus stopped them and said let the children come and he told the disciples that they need to become like them.

I wonder if he was encouraging them to rediscover their imaginations?

Reverend Lyn Peden, Church of Scotland, Skipness linked with Tarbert Loch Fyne and Kilberry.