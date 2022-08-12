Solidarity in shopkeepers’ displays

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead shopkeepers showed solidarity with those civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine by making window displays to be judged in a fundraising competition.

Retailers in the town were invited to dress their windows in support of Ukraine, and they pulled out all the stops with displays of blue and yellow throughout Lochgilphead town centre.

The Ukraine Shop Window Competition exceeded the expectations of organisers Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine, who were overwhelmed by the response.

Amanda Duffy-Brown, appeal coordinator, said: ‘It was amazing to see so many Lochgilphead retailers taking the time to change their window displays for Ukraine. The town was a blaze of colour for two weeks and showed how much support there is for the appeal.’

The difficult task of judging the 15 windows fell to local councillor Jan Brown, who commended all the entrants on their designs, and lauded the colourful look it gave the town.

The winning entry was Caroline Gauld’s thought-provoking display, designed for H D Ferguson the butchers, that struck a chord with Jan.

Caroline’s entry was designed to take passers-by on a journey from harvesting the grain in the fields, to the tanks hidden in the corner defending the land, with Saltire and Ukraine flags linked above. The scene closed with a draped house window that revealed a glimpse into the future.

A hope for peace to come was reflected in Bluestone’s display, which featured a sunflower, the official flower of Ukraine, and a peace sign.

Jan was impressed with the petals that turned into butterflies flying away, and chose this as the runner-up.

Argyll Book Centre’s blue and yellow arrangement of literature, which Jan felt showed a different side to Ukraine, was her third choice.

Tina MacNeill from Midton Acrylics, designers of the 2022 Ukraine Shop Window Competition trophy, presented Caroline Gauld with the award which will now take pride of place in Ferguson’s window.

Amanda said: ‘The imagination and creativity of the competition entries was outstanding. They portrayed feelings of genuine solidarity.’