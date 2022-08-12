Red Star lose out in derby friendly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Red Star 1-6 Oban Saints

Red Star completed their pre-season schedule last Saturday with a defeat to Argyll rivals Oban Saints.

A first goal for the club from Aron Harris gave the hosts a late consolation but only after strikes from Ruaridh Horne, Kyle Cooper and Gavin Forgrieve and a hat-trick from Rory Dowd had earned Saints some local bragging rights in a valuable 90 minutes of preparation for both sides.

Red Star manager Colin Weir went for a 4-3-3 formation with Kyle Danson, Coll McCallum, Keir Whitefield and Craig Aitken in front of goalkeeper Leon Murphy.

In midfield were Angus Lewis, Lee MacLean and captain Aaron Moore. Spearheading the attack was Ciaran McPhie, flanked by Stuart MacLean and Joseph Harper.

On a youthful bench were Aron Harris, Woody Hoad, Ewan Litster, Ryan McGillivray and Ian Munro.

In a lively start, both sides were knocking the ball about well in the middle of the park without putting the defences under too much pressure until Zander Craik carved out an opening for Kyle Cooper in the fifth minute, with Coll McCallum making a timely interception to take the ball off Cooper’s toes.

Saint’s Graham Douglas made the first of a number of important interventions, sticking out his left foot to stop a 14th-minute net-bound Ciaran McPhie effort.

The Star keeper was brought into the action after 18 minutes, dealing well with a curling James Muir shot from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Saints then took the lead when Kyle Cooper returned Ruaridh Horne’s throw to the Saints’ right fullback, whose wind-assisted cross drifted over Red Star keeper Leon Murphy and into the top corner.

Saints were still in celebratory mood when Ciaran McPhie was allowed to race into the box straight from the restart. McPhie cleverly checked his run just in time for James Conington to bundle into him and have referee Litster point to the penalty spot. McPhie dusted himself down to take the spot kick but Douglas dropped to his left to save McPhie’s effort.

Young Red Star keeper Murphy made a good save from Cammy Hill when the big Saints striker got his head to a 53rd minute Gavin Forgrieve corner kick.

Red Star landed a deserved last gasp consolation. A breakdown in communication between Graham Douglas and his defence allowed young Red Star substitute Aron Harris to nip in and roll the ball into the unguarded net to notch his first goal for the club.

Red Star open their league campaign in a rearranged fixture away to fellow Argyll rivals Tarbert AFC, on Wednesday, August 17. Kick off is 6.30pm at Cil Andreis, Tarbert.