Police Files (AA) – Week 32 – August 12, 2022

Drink and drug charges

At 10.20pm on Friday August 5, at Union Street, Lochgilphead, police stopped a black Renault Clio, and after inspecting the vehicle a 30-year-old man was found to be in possession of two grams of cocaine, before failing a roadside breath test. The man was charged with drink driving and drug possession. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driving without due care

Officers on patrol saw a Kawasaki motorbike speeding in a 30mph zone around 10.30pm on Sunday July 29, at Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. After making enquiries, a 19-year-old man was identified as the rider, and an ASBO issued for driving without due care and attention. A police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘This is a staged process whereby a repeat offence can result in the seizure of the vehicle.’

WhatsApp fraud

A woman in Taynuilt reported being contacted on the social media platform WhatsApp by a person purporting to be a family member, between Friday July 29 and Monday August 1, resulting in a transfer of money to a fraudulent account. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We are investigating this matter and a suspect has been identified, with enquiries continuing. We encourage everyone with WhatsApp to be aware of this growing fraud trend, where criminals falsely claim to be a family member to ask for cash.’