Police Files (AA) – Week 32 – August 12, 2022

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Drink and drug charges
At 10.20pm on Friday August 5, at Union Street, Lochgilphead, police stopped a black Renault Clio, and after inspecting the vehicle a 30-year-old man was found to be in possession of two grams of cocaine, before failing a roadside breath test. The man was charged with drink driving and drug possession. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Driving without due care
Officers on patrol saw a Kawasaki motorbike speeding in a 30mph zone around 10.30pm on Sunday July 29, at Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. After making enquiries, a 19-year-old man was identified as the rider, and an ASBO issued for driving without due care and attention. A police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘This is a staged process whereby a repeat offence can result in the seizure of the vehicle.’

WhatsApp fraud
A woman in Taynuilt reported being contacted on the social media platform WhatsApp by a person purporting to be a family member, between Friday July 29 and Monday August 1, resulting in a transfer of money to a fraudulent account. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We are investigating this matter and a suspect has been identified, with enquiries continuing. We encourage everyone with WhatsApp to be aware of this growing fraud trend, where criminals falsely claim to be a family member to ask for cash.’