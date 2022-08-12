Picture of the week – Week 32 – August 12, 2022

A mossy-floored wood and the sun streaking through the trees early in the day, captured by James Bowe in woodland on the way from Castle Dounie to Crinan.

Woodland floor soaked in morning sun

The French proverb: ‘The day belongs to those who rise early’ is given renewed meaning by this sun-streaked image from James Bowe, who used his iPhone 11 camera to capture an early-morning mossy woodland floor on the journey to Castle Dounie from Crinan. ‘Chapeau’, James.