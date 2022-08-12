Pictish fest a roaring success

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Build it and they will come was the mantra as Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival welcomed hundreds of people to its hastily rearranged venue at the town’s Ropework Park last Saturday.

Visitors from as far afield as the lands once called Anglia, Cambria, Saxony and Gaul descended on the heart of Dal Riata for a celebration of ancient culture through music, dance, art and performance.

Brian MacLennan, festival organiser, was delighted with the outcome.

He said: ‘It was a great success once again this year. We had more than 400 visitors which was a fantastic turnout, and we got amazing support from the community and surrounding area.

‘We expected a reduced footfall this year after moving to the Ropework Park but the number we got is testament to how supportive the Mid Argyll community is in coming along, and helping to spread the word about the festival, so massive thanks to them.’

Practical preparation for the day began at 11am last Friday, when a small team of volunteers got together to get marquees put up and tables readied, a task that went on until about 8pm and started again at 8am on the Saturday, with erecting gazebos, gathering chairs and other set-up work.

The festival itself kicked off with the awesome Clanadonia performing an energetic and engaging set, accompanied by the raising of the Celtic nations’ flag, which always flies throughout the event.

Brian continued: ‘Clanadonia are always a huge crowd favourite and even got some of the local children to perform with them, creating memories that will surely last a long time for those kids. This was followed up by story telling sessions by the acclaimed Patsy Dyer and Bob Pegg as part of ‘2022 – Scotland’s Year of Stories’. The Glasgow Vikings and The Swords of Dalriada re-enactment groups were on hand throughout the day, performing battle re-enactments, weapons demonstrations, and myth-busting as well as object handling, and there was coin-making and traditional games for visitors to try their hand at.

‘We even had a couple get ‘married’ in a traditional hand-fasting ceremony, conducted by Alyson Dunlop-Shanes!’

Another popular attraction, shamanic drumming sessions delivered by Dawn Petherick allowed visitors to travel and ‘meet their spirit animal’, with all three sessions fully booked.

Elsewhere on the site, there were demonstrations of bronze age musical instruments, other living history displays, and very informative and fun interactive displays by Fyne Spinners, Ardrishaig Bothy, Kilmartin Museum and the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation.

Brian added: ‘Perhaps one of the most popular attractions was the Labyrinth which was constructed by Eva Wolfram from Campbeltown. The labyrinth also had a wishing tree in the middle, which filled up over the day with tags and ribbons provided by the crafters at the MS Centre. The wishes will be set free in a separate ceremony this weekend, so that they can go and be fulfilled.

‘Local shops also enjoyed increased business throughout the afternoon with reports of a much busier Argyll Street than would normally be seen on a Saturday afternoon. We also had a craft market taking place on site, which was very busy throughout the day, with stall-holders reporting good visitor numbers.

‘The festival’s own merchandise stall raised more than £300, which will go straight into the fund for next year’s event, planning for which starts now, so if anybody would like to be involved in any way, I would urge them to get in touch.

‘I would personally like to thank everybody involved in making the festival such a huge success, from the performers and providers to the visitors who turned out in huge numbers, to the local groups and businesses who helped with provisions for the day to the small but dedicated group of volunteers who were there for hours before and after the event to set up and take down everything.’

Some spectators had travelled far to be at the festival. Angie, visiting from Dresden, Germany, via Tarbet, wrote: ‘I saw the festival poster and thought it could be a good idea for the kids.’