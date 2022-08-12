Kyles lose out for a second week in cup match

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kyles Athletic were pushed out of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final by Lovat just a week after losing out on a cup final place in the Artemis Macaulay Cup.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – semi final

Lovat 3 Kyles Athletic 2

Marc MacLachlan’s last minute winner sent Lovat through to the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final when they beat Kyles Athletic 3-2 in their 4.05pm throw-up at An Aird.

Kyles Athletic boss Robert Baxter was still without skipper Innes MacDonald, who has a broken hand, so Ross MacRae continued to wear the captain’s armband.

Kyles were also boosted through Andrew King’s return to defence after missing the previous weekend’s defeat to Oban Camanachd.

Kyles opened with a strong wind in their favour but it was Lovat who took the lead after six minutes.

Lovat won a corner from their first attack and Bailey MacKay played the ball in from the left.

Greg Matheson took the ball down in a central position before whipping a low shot into the net to the keeper’s right.

John Whyte saved well with his legs to keep out a drive from the unmarked Marc MacLachlan on the left before Kyles could settle.

Danny Kelly, who had been troubled by a groin injury ahead of the game, limped off to be replaced by Sam Stubbs with 15 minutes played.

Greg Matheson made it 2-0 on 26 minutes. Baily MacKay pushed a low free-hit, after Sam Stubbs had been shoved in the back, to the edge of the ‘D’ and Matheson made a clever run, staying onside as he struck the ball low into the net from just inside the ‘D’.

Kyles needed a goal and they got it on 29 minutes through Roddy MacDonald. Again the goal came from a set-piece, with Scott MacDonald impeded this time.

Ross MacRae’s free-hit, from just outside the ‘D’, was played short to Roddy MacDonald who sent an unstoppable strike low into the net to make it 2-1.

When a ball from the left came over the Lovat defence, Stuart MacDonald came out at the feet of Finan Kennedy to block what looked like a certain goal.

Lovat were struggling to clear the ball out of their defence and paid four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Ross MacRae pulled Kyles level from the penalty spot.

Kyles worked the ball into the danger area from the right and when Martin Mainland dived into a challenge to stop Ross MacRae shooting from the edge of the ‘D’, referee Alec MacVicar pointed to the spot. MacRae sent the ball low into the net to the keeper’s left.

Meanwhile, a string of Stuart MacDonald saves included parrying Conor Kennedy’s speculative shot from wide on the right.

With 10 minutes remaining, Stuart MacDonald stretched to his right, using his foot to keep out Roddy MacDonald’s effort that was heading for the corner of the net.

Despite the pressure on their goal, this resilient Lovat side were still in the tie and Marc MacLachlan got a sight of goal but didn’t catch the ball as cleanly as he would have liked.

Then, as the clock touched 90 minutes, Lovat, the 2021 beaten finalists, secured another final spot. Lewis Tawse won possession in midfield and found Greg Matheson who came deep before sending the ball long.

The ball came off Marc MacLachlan to Fraser Gallagher on the right who touched it back inside to Marc MacLachlan who blasted the ball into the net off keeper John Whyte’s left thigh.

There was more drama to come as Roddy MacDonald raced through on the Lovat goal but a brilliant Martin Mainland challenge turned the ball to safety.

There was another scramble inside the Lovat ‘D’ before the Balgate men broke and Fraser Gallacher saw a low shot saved and it was the Lovat support who celebrated after almost four minutes stoppage time.

Kyles Athletic’s Andrew King was Katie Drain’s choice as BBC ALBA’s man of the match.

The sides clash again on Saturday, this time in the Mowi Premiership.

Oban Camanachd and Kingussie meet in the second Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final at An Aird on Sunday August 14. Throw-up is at 4.05pm and Willie MacDonald is the match referee. The game will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.

Mowi National Division

Lochaber 0 Inveraray 5

Promotion hopefuls Lochaber and Inveraray met at Spean Bridge with the visitors taking the points following a comfortable 5-0 victory.

This was Inveraray’s first match since Saturday July 9 and it was Lochaber who made the better start without really bothering Scott MacLachlan in the away goal.

However, Fraser Watt broke the deadlock with a fine strike from distance on 30 minutes to put Inveraray ahead. Allan MacDonald added a second, losing his marker on 37 minutes before firing high into the net.

As the first half drew to a close, John Kennedy cleared the ball out of the Inveraray defence but his swing accidently left Ross MacMillan with a gash on the back of his head and he was replaced by Lewis MacNicol.

Lochaber looked lively from the restart but again lacked that missing ingredient up front and Allan MacDonald got his second on 56 minutes with a powerful strike across the keeper.

Fraser Watt got his second on 65 minutes with another shot from range and he was denied a hat-trick a couple of minutes from time when his shot was saved but the hosts couldn’t clear the danger and Ross Montgomery forced the ball home to make it 5-0.

HIS Sutherland Cup – semi final

Lovat 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1

It took a late penalty for the Lovat colts to see off the Glasgow Mid Argyll (GMA) colts 2-1 in their noon throw-up at Taynuilt Sports Field.

After a scoreless first half, Mark Bain put GMA ahead a minute into the second half,

Lovat levelled through Lewis Bryson on 74 minutes and when referee Ewan MacDonald awarded Lovat a penalty five minutes from time, the experienced Euan Ferguson kept his nerve from the spot to send Lovat through to their second final of the day.

Lovat will meet their Newtonmore in the final.

Mowi South Division 1

Ballachulish 3 Kyles Athletic 2

Pat MacLean’s hat-trick helped Ballachulish overcome the Kyles Athletic juniors 3-2 at Jubilee Park.

Patrick MacLean gave Ballachullish an early advantage with goals on two and eight minutes.

Cameron Maxwell halved the deficit on 19 minutes, only for Patrick MacLean to complete his hat-trick on 39 minutes.

Kyles Athletic’s Dave Martin made it 3-2 after an hour but Ballachulish stayed in front to take both points.

Tayforth 0 Col Glen 10

Despite missing four key players, Col Glen were too strong for Tayforth, winning 10-0 at Silversands.

Tayforth held out for 35 minutes before Cally McNaughton put Col Glen ahead. Andrew MacVicar made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time and got a second on 48 minutes.

Cally McNaughton got his second on 55 minutes with Scott MacVicar making it 5-0 on the hour.

When referee Craig Scott awarded Col Glen a penalty on 68 minutes, Cally McNaughton stepped up to complete his hat-trick.

Cally McNaughton scored again on 73 and 80 minutes to take his count to five goals with Andrew MacVicar scoring on 78 minutes to complete his hat-trick.

John McPhail rounded off the emphatic victory a couple of minutes from time.

The win takes Col Glen back to the top of the table. They lead second-placed Bute by a couple of points, although they have played a game more than the islanders.

Mowi South Division 2

Strachur-Dunoon 3 Kilmory 2

Sixth-placed Strachur-Dunoon beat fifth-placed Kilmory 3-2 at Strachurmore Sports Centre.

Alec Cunningham scored twice for the visitors but Sam Bulloch’s double and a Neil Bo Finlayson strike from distance gave Strachur-Dunoon victory. Neil Bo Finlayson was later sent off by referee Euan Pearson.

James Roy was excellent for Strachur-Dunoon.

All throw-ups were at 2pm unless the match report states differently.

Women’s Camanachd Association

Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup – semi-final

Skye Camanachd 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1

Holders Skye Camanachd are back in the final after coming from behind to beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-1 in their 3.30pm throw-up at Jubilee Park.

A goal by Catriona Stark gave GMA a 1-0 interval lead and the Glasgow side were just seven minutes from victory before Skye’s Rhianna Kirk made it 1-1.

With just a couple of minutes remaining, Caitlin MacLean’s goal sent Skye through to the final.

The Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final between Badenoch and Skye Camanachd takes place at the Eilan, Newtonmore, on Saturday September 3.