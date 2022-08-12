Health partnership hears case study

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Barabel McKay reports from the latest health and social care partnership meeting.

‘We had an illuminating talk from visitors from Cowal at this month’s Mid Argyll Health and Social Care Partnership (MAHSCP) meeting.

‘As a representative on the partnership’s Locality Planning Group, I heard Sandy Taylor and Heather Greer from Strachur Hub give a talk on how a collaborative partnership helped sidestep the potential bureaucracy behind the multiple interests involved in health and social care.

‘Sandy and Heather helped us understand the complex structure of health and social care management from their personal experience. Since the government decided to join these two functions they work as one, in theory. The reality is that Argyll and Bute Council and NHS still remain separate employers with their own conditions of service and cultures.

‘As GPs are not included and are contracted directly to the government, it’s no wonder we become confused.

‘A new member, Wilf Stout, gave us his impression that ‘there are more people on committees than in our hospitals. People feel disenfranchised because of what they see as impenetrable layers of management.

‘That was the feeling left after discussions about dementia and care in the community,

but the HSCP may deserve more credit than they are given. They are poor at publicising some excellent services they do provide. The simple ‘Improvement Tree’ in public areas has already been suggested. The formula of, you said/we did, works well.

‘Heather Greer told us about the award-winning Strachur Hub. A GP and patient

group has led to a professional and community collaboration achieving a 91 percent reduction in falls, and general improvement in physical and mental health since April 2016.

‘There was discussion about the lack of communication throughout Argyll about such enterprises, wasting resources by reinventing the wheel. Frustration was expressed about patient experience, waste of both time and money because communication was poor, and systems inflexible.

‘A high level of support and admiration was expressed for the staff on the ground. Often not involved in decision making, there is a mutual longing for a culture which enables professionals and public to work together to find the best ways forward.

‘Ken MacVicar, from Ardrishaig, and myself have the honour of being your

representatives on the new Locality Planning Group. Any comments people in the community wish to make, we will carry forward.

‘The meeting ended with decisions to start small, seek better communication,

and work together for the future.’