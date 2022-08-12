Community pool’s official reopening

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The revamped Mid Argyll Community Pool is to get its official opening later this month, welcoming the individuals and businesses which have helped make the pool project a reality.

The MACPool, which opened to the public in late May and boasts a 20-metre swimming pool, is to be given its official reopening on Saturday, August 27.

John Gurr, of Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Ltd (MACEL), said: ‘Refurbishment work on Mid Argyll Community Pool, or MACPool, is complete and it is open for use to the public.

‘We have improved the changing facilities, added a new café and soft-play area for younger children, as well as meeting and treatment rooms.

‘Our aim is to provide a community hub which can be used to improve health and well-being for all ages, and after a long shutdown we have been delighted at the response from our community, reflected in part through a very high demand for swimming lessons, which has gone beyond our initial expectations.

‘The management team of MacPool Hub and the MACEL board could not have arrived at this stage without the efforts and generous contributions from our funders, as well as the dedication of our staff and the support from the Mid Argyll community and beyond.

‘That’s why we’re holding this event, to show our gratitude to those guests for the work they’ve done both financially and practically, to help us deliver the MACPool for the Mid Argyll community.’

The MACPool will be officially opened by Jane MacLeod, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Argyll and Bute.

John added: ‘With the building’s official opening, we will be able to thank our funders, and those responsible for rebuilding these facilities for all of Mid Argyll and its visitors.’