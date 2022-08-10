There are treasures to be found following the Artmap

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Artmap Argyll artists and creators are gearing up to open their doors from Taynuilt in the north to south Kintyre, Tiree and Islay in the west and Furnace in the east.

This year 38 artists are opening their studios, plus there are seven venues with a selection of work, exhibitions and maybe refreshments, which can be visited by the public by following the red dots on the Artmap map.

Works gather inspiration and materials from the coast, and the luscious, wild and very beautiful landscape, geology and atmosphere in this precious part of Scotland.

Drawing from the colours, the weather and ancient history, the resulting artworks cover a very broad spectrum of expertise, from abstract to realism; in stone, paint, ink, clay, glass, willow, photography, printmaking, wool, wood, textiles, precious metals and found objects, as well as beach-combing.

The studios open from August 20-29, with details of times on the website https://artmapargyll.co.uk/open-studios/

Also download the map from the website or pick up a printed Open Studio Guide from a number of venues around Mid Argyll.