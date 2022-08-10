School-leaver Tom is Ghana-bound

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead teenager Tom West will have wings over Africa next month when he sets off to Ghana to take on voluntary work in the country.

Tom, who completed his studies at Lochgilphead High School in June, is looking forward to teaching youngsters, on behalf of Coll-headquartered Project Trust – but admitted that going to the West African country was a change from his original destination on the same continent.

Tom said: ‘I have successfully reached my fundraising target of £6,950, thanks to the amazing help of people, businesses and charitable trusts in Mid Argyll.

‘The small change to my schedule is that I’m now going to Ghana instead of Zambia, where I was originally supposed to be travelling to, because of difficulties with how different countries have opened up during the pandemic, and where Project Trust is running its projects.

‘I will be going to the Volta region of Ghana, where I will be teaching at a small junior high school and helping to run sports clubs and other afterschool activities.’

Tom flies off to start work with the Project Trust in September.