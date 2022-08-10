MSP letter urges bird flu roundtable

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Highlands and Islands MSP has asked Argyll and Bute Council to ‘get round the table’ with other key stakeholders in Argyll, to address the environmental impact of the avian influenza outbreak on Kintyre beaches.

Donald Cameron, Conservative MSP in the region, has written to Pippa Milne, chief executive of the local authority, asking her colleagues to meet and work with other stakeholders to keep beaches around Kintyre cleared of bird carcasses.

MSP Cameron wrote: ‘I understand that Argyll and Bute Council has indicated that responsibility for the clearing of seabird carcasses lies with local landowners, and that much of this work has so far been carried out by local residents, particularly, local business owners and farmers.

‘Several other local authorities have taken action to safely clear seabird carcasses, in order to protect the public, and to avoid further contamination to other bird populations.

‘While I understand that the council are under severe budget constraints, and have to prioritise resources, I also believe that it has a duty to intervene in this instance. All relevant stakeholders to get round the table to find an appropriate solution that puts public safety at its heart.

‘I hope this matter can be addressed urgently.’