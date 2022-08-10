Charity’s volunteer call

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Charity Marie Curie’s Mid Argyll Fundraising Group will be pitching up at the Mid Argyll Show tomorrow (Saturday) – and are looking for any would-be volunteers to pay them a visit and find out more about their vital work.

Chris O’ Hare, one of the fundraising leaders in the Mid Argyll area, said: ‘Similar to many other charities, we are in the process of reactivating our fundraising projects following the long gap since normal activities ceased at the start of the pandemic.

‘We are setting up a stall at the show and we would like to encourage anyone in the Mid Argyll community who might be interested in joining our group, to have a chat with us in the stall.

‘As a group, we are now currently short of members, so any new members would be most welcome.

‘We will be offering a star prize of a trailer of logs by guessing the number of logs in the trailer, as well as a chance to win a bespoke bird table and stand.

‘All funds raised go to important work in the community.’