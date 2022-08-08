Council to launch new My Tribe period initiative

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Free period products will now be available to everyone in Argyll and Bute through the council’s new My Tribe initiative.

Although free products have been available in schools and community settings since 2018/19, the Scottish Government’s Period Products Act 2021 becomes law this month, which means that everyone in Scotland who menstruates can have reasonably convenient access to products, free of charge, as and when they are required.

My Tribe, funded by the Scottish Government, aims to help raise awareness of the availability of free products in Argyll and Bute and break down barriers around talking about periods. To mark the launch of the initiative the council is hosting a free, fun and inclusive community event at Lochgilphead High School on August 25 from 6pm until 8.30pm.

Guest speakers include BBC Radio Scotland host and comedian Ashley Storrie, Georgie Nicholson from Hey Girls and Ashley McLean from the Poverty Alliance. To book your tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/my-tribe-launch-event-662019.

The council’s commercial services senior manager, Jayne Jones, said: ‘These events are a wonderful way for people to get together, to find out what provision is available and help end the stigma that currently surrounds periods.

‘Although the events are free to attend, tickets are required so get yours now before they’re all gone.’

To find out more and get free period products delivered straight to your door, visit mytribeargyll.co.uk.