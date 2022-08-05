Thought for the Week, August 5 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To judge or not to judge

Today is the Kintyre Agricultural Show and we celebrate the dedicated work and expertise of the farming community that surrounds us.

We are sparing a thought for businesses and families continually finding new ways to problem solve and adapt as parameters of legislation, prices, weather and demand change for them.

I’m looking forward to my wander around the show ground later today and will admire and be fascinated by all the livestock being shown.

Years ago, I was asked to judge a vegetable competition at Glenbarr school.

I’m so glad I did a bit of homework before the big day. I probably would have worked out what was expected of me with the largest onion and the biggest leek.

However, being presented with a table displayed with three potatoes on plates was a different matter.

Without prior knowledge, I don’t think I would have understood what was expected of me!

On this occasion it was number, size, condition and uniformity.

I didn’t feel I made the grade as a judge.

In the kitchen, however, for me, it would be a different matter. It would be taste and storage. Or perhaps is the potato good for mashing, roasting or for chips?

What about judging people?

We are often too quick to judge, aren’t we? Looking at outward appearance, superficially and with limited knowledge.

Jesus taught that we need to remove ‘the plank in our own eye before dealing with the speck in others people’s eyes’, ‘to judge not least we be judged, ‘as man looks at outward appearance and God judges the heart’.

I’m not equipped for this field of expertise and need to avoid it.

Reverend Chris Holden, The Fishermen’s Mission.