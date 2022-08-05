Sprint tri returns to Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The fast-paced Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon event is to return next month.

Entrants across Argyll are being invited to look out their goggles, road bikes and running shoes for the return of the MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon.

It will get underway from the newly refurbished Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) in Lochgilphead on Sunday September 25, with the race starting from 11am.

Shorter than a full triathlon, the sprint version of the three-discipline sport includes a 500m pool swim, followed by a 20km cycle on open roads before competitors take on a flat 6.5km run along the scenic banks of the Crinan Canal.

The event, organised by Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, has been running (as well as swimming and cycling) for almost 20 years, and is open to both individuals, and teams of two or three.

John Anderson, race director, said: ‘The Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon was judged ‘Most Inspirational Event 2018’ by Triathlon Scotland (the sport’s national body) and now after a two-year enforced absence we’re really hoping people will be inspired to take up the triathlon challenge once again for this year’s event.

‘There is still availability for both individual and team entries. A team requires three participants who undertake a discipline each, meaning they’ll all get turns to enjoy a rest, and cheer their fellow teammates on!

‘Individual entrants get the pleasure of doing all three disciplines and resting at the end!’

Entries for this year’s race is online via EntryCentral

John added: ‘Whether you compete to win or take part for fun, this is a perfect opportunity to experience the challenge of triathlon and maybe even be inspired by the sport.’