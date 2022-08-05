FROM OUR FILES – 5.8.22

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, August 3, 2012

A83 closed again

Urgent calls have been made on the Scottish Government to prioritise plans for a relief road at the Rest and be Thankful following a ‘predictable’ fourth landslide on the trunk route this year.

The A83 remained closed as the Argyllshire Advertiser went to press on Thursday morning after heavy rainfall dislodged up to 1,000 tons of debris from the hillside.

The road was closed following an initial landslide on Wednesday afternoon.

Subsequently the planned overnight closure on the A82 for road works at Pulpit Rock on Wednesday was cancelled.

Argyll’s elected representatives have issued urgent pleas to the Scottish Government to push on with work on a diversion route, which was due to begin this month.

Alan Reid, Argyll and Bute MP said: ‘At the meeting hosted by mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce in Kilmory on March 2, Transport Scotland promised me that the emergency diversion road would be in place before the landslide season started in August.

‘Right on cue, a landslide has happened at the start of August, but work has still not even started on the emergency relief road.’

Donald Kelly from the Argyll First group of councillors behind the Sign up for the A83 campaign and petition said the situation was inevitable.

‘It was very predictable,’ he said. ‘If we clear the rubble today and there is more heavy rain tomorrow we are back in exactly the same situation.

‘My main concern is with the fact that we rely heavily on the hauliers that take everything in and out of Argyll and Bute and some of these are operating on very tight profit margins.

‘The due process on the petition is very slow and the Scottish Government response on this has been slow.

‘Every time there’s a slip they say they’re on the case.’

Michael Russell, Argyll and Bute MSP, said: ‘The repeated closure of the road is causing worry, upset and expense stupid business and local residents.

‘I continue to press this issue within government as a matter of the upmost urgency.

‘A short-term solution needs to be found immediately. The status quo is unacceptable.’

Transport Scotland said geotechnical experts would continue to assess the instability of the hillside above the road and the closure would remain in place until the assessment is completed.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, August 2, 2002

HEADING: It’s no fair, says Showman

All the fun of the fair could be a thing of the past in Lochgilphead, with the introduction of a new pricing scheme by Argyll and Bute Council.

The scheme means an increase in rent of almost 1000 per cent for Billy Stewart’s fair at the Corran.

Mr Stewart has been coming to the Corran at Lochgilphead for 30 years, and his family have been coming to Argyll for 200 years, but now he says he won’t be back for the simple reason that he cannot afford the rent.

Last year his rent was £300 for two weeks, which was calculated by the number of metres his rides took up.

This year, to simplify things, a scheme has been introduced where the showman pays £350 a week for up to four rides; £650 a week for 4-6 rides, £850 a week for more than six rides and £80 a week for stalls and food vans.

This means Mr Stewart would pay £650 a week for his trampolines, bouncy castle, ladybird ride, cups and saucers and trucks; plus £320 for his amusement arcade, cranes, round stall and snack bar, taking his weekly rent to £970.

If he wants to stay for his usual three weeks his bill would be £2,910.

Mr Stewart said: ‘We can’t go to back to Lochgilphead at those prices, it’s impossible to pay that size of increase. They can’t expect us to pay that sort of money.’

He went on to explain that the pricing scheme is unfair because big rights such as the dodgems or the waltzers take a lot more money than small rides like the ladybirds or bouncy castle.

He uses Lochgilphead as a stopping off area before heading to Tarbert fair, and doesn’t make much profit at the Corran.

He says that the new charges will make it impossible to come to Lochgilphead in the future.

However, Argyll and Bute Council is now trying to come to an arrangement with Mr Stewart.

Andy Law, head of amenity and direct services, said: ‘Every fairground operator was sent a letter this year after the new charges were put in place.

‘Mr Stewart and ourselves have been in discussion about the charges and we would seek to come to an agreement within the terms of the charges. It will be sympathetic to his small operation.

‘We are seeking to be reasonable with him, recognising his small scale of operation.’

Mr Stewart claims he received no such letter about the new charges as if he had he would never have come.

Mrs Jennifer Evans of Evans Funfair, presently at Inveraray and set to head for Campbeltown also said she received no letter.

‘No notification whatsoever,’ she said. ‘I am going to look into it. You couldn’t possibly pay that amount.’

As a member of the Showmen’s Guild, Mr Stewart said he is not allowed to pay the new rent.

According to a rule in the Showmen’s Guild, a showman may not pay an increase for ground on the previous year.

This rule exists to stop showmen outbidding each other and if Mr Stewart had broken it he would have been fined. As the Advertiser went to press, the chairman of the Showmen’s Guild said he had not been approached by Argyll and Bute Council.

Lochgilphead councillor Donnie MacMillan said: ‘We don’t want to drive a facility away which brings a lot of children a lot of pleasure. We hope to come to some sort of an agreement.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, August 6, 1982

HEADING: MacLeod’s new venture

Now that a marina development looks set for Lochgilphead, it appears that Oban too is set for a similar scheme and once again Messers Murdo and Kenneth MacLeod of M and K MacLeod Ltd Lochgilphead are behind it.

Not only are the MacLeod directors of the new Lochgilphead Development Company, but they are also directors of the Oban Development Company which was set up earlier this year.

This company also has the backing of Mr Ian Macgregor, the chairman of the British Steel Corporation who is acting in an advisory capacity to both companies and is enthusiastic about both plans.

Speaking from Lochgilphead in May, Mr Macgregor has hinted that marinas for both Lochgilphead and Oban was not out of the question when Mr Macgregor accompanied by Messers MacLeod and fellow director Mr Malcolm Michie visited Oban.

Both developments could have far-reaching effects throughout Argyll.

The Oban project has been calculated to lead to 250 new jobs in Oban and the same number outside, possibly from the Lochgilphead area.

There has been no information of how many jobs the Lochgilphead development could bring in but the MacLeods have made it plain that they hope to find the majority of labour locally. In addition the Oban Marina plan will hopefully bring in £2 million of extra tourist income each year.

Mr Macgregor said that he envisaged the two marinas as a route to the Western Isles, providing an access to the islands and improving traffic in the Crinan Canal.

The Lochgilphead project has already had a favourable reaction from Argyll and Bute District Council’s planning committee and it remains to be seen whether or not they feel the same way about Oban.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, August 7, 1962

HEADING: House-breaking wave at Tarbert

Boys responsible, caught told at Campbeltown

Property valued at over £100 was stolen in a wave of house-breaking which swept Tarbert in June, and at Campbeltown Sheriff Court Juvenile Court on July 27, the thieves were revealed as five boys aged 17, 15, 15, 14 and 13, the eldest being described in court as the ringleader.

Mr AIB Stewart, fiscal, stated that the elder youth was responsible for the disastrous outbreak of thefts which swept Tarbert.

He broke into an electrical engineer’s premises and stole various articles.

Later, when he had inveigled other boys, said the fiscal, he led another break in at the premises when £102 and two wristlet watches were stolen.

Mr Stewart added that the eldest youth returned once more to the premises on June 20–21 and stole another watch and 6sh 3d (32pence) in cash.

Later that same evening, the same youth broke into a grocery shop with intent to steal and to complete the evening broke into a Tarbert garage.

Mr Stewart said two of the ringleader’s former accomplices apparently felt they had served a long enough ‘apprenticeship’ under him and set out on their own raids.

A 15-year-old boy, who was spending only one night in Tarbert with friends, accompanied them when they broke into a sail makers’ premises in Tarbert.

For the 13 and 15 year old boys Mr JW Logan said both came from respectable homes.

Sheriff RB Miller continued the case against the eldest youth until August 10 pending the preparation of an approved school report.

The 15, 14 and 13-year-old boys were placed on probation for two years and their parents were ordered to find £5 security for two years’ good behaviour, and the 15-year-old visitor to Tarbert was admonished.