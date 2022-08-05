Entries sought for horticultural show

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Are you a green-fingered gardener, or a boss at baking? If the answer is yes to either – or both! – then the Ardrishaig Horticultural Show wants to see your best kitchen and garden creations.

If you have produce to be proud of, whether fruit, vegetables or flowers, your entry could be the star attraction at the 71st annual show, being held in the village’s Public Hall on Friday August 19.

Brilliant bakers can also enter breads, cakes, sweets and preserves, while the iced cake competition this year is themed on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Handcrafts are welcome too, for those who have nimble hands with needles, knitting pins or crochet hooks.

What’s more, those showing up on the day just to admire the fruits of other people’s endeavours, can ‘judge’ the best ones for themselves, conducting a taste test with the help of a cup of tea or coffee, and cakes available to buy, along with a raffle and other events.

Doors open at 2.30pm, with an entry fee of £1. The presentation of trophies, following the real judging, is at 7pm.

Anyone who would like more information on how to enter the Ardrishaig Horticultural Show, please contact Archie MacFarlane, show manager, on 01546 606461 for more details.