Clan meet brings far-flung family home

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Hands across the ocean became hugs and handshakes in person late last month when one of Argyll’s ancient families held its long-awaited international reunion in Inveraray.

MacPhedran clan members from the USA, Canada, England and Scotland gathered by the shores of Loch Fyne – where they have lived since the 1600s – and visited their ancient ancestral home by Loch Awe.

Inveraray historian Ken MacTaggart explained: ‘The MacPhedrans were made the hereditary ferrymen at Port Sonachan and over much of Loch Awe in the early 1300s, as reward for assisting Robert the Bruce and the Campbells in the King of Scots’ guerrilla campaign leading to the Battle of Bannockburn.

‘Their galley helped to transport the Bruce and his army to the safety of Rathlin Island, off Antrim in Northern Ireland, in 1306, escaping their English pursuers.’

Ken gave a talk to the gathering in the Nicol Hall before he led tours to Glen Aray, Loch Awe and Killevin churchyard at Crarae.

There they visited the grave of John MacPhedran of Tigh Cladich, born 1678, the common ancestor of all MacPhedrans present.