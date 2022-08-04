Police files – Week 31, August 05 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Deliveries stolen

Police are appealing for information after a series of doorstep thefts in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, between Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 21.

Multiple deliveries have been stolen from the doorstep of one of the flats within a close. Items stolen include a 4ft-high large black plant stand, Molton Brown toiletries, a white jewellery box, three purple suitcases and a white Dyson ‘hot and cold’ heater. Enquiries are ongoing. Police are appealing for anyone with information, or who might know the location of these missing items, to contact 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Early morning arrest

Police were called to a report of disorder at an event in Lochgair around 3am last Saturday. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest, physically assaulting two officers and spitting at them. He was held in police custody, to go before the next court.

Islay school vandals

Islay High School in Flora Street, Bowmore, had a window broken between 3pm on Wednesday, July 27 and 8am on Thursday, July 28. Anyone with information is advised to contact 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.