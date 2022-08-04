Football day to honour Duncan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Friends of the late Tarbert man Duncan ‘TT’ MacDougall will remember him tomorrow (Saturday) with a seven-a-side football tournament in the village.

Being held at Tarbert AFC’s Cil Andreis pitch, the one-day tournament has attracted 15 teams, each comprised of 10 players, with entry fees alone helping Duncan’s friends raise funds for both his beloved amateur football club, and their chosen charity, the Fishermen’s Mission.

Jonathan Scott, one of Duncan’s friends and manager of Tarbert AFC, said: ‘We wanted to remember Duncan and we thought one of the best ways we could do this would be through football, something Duncan loved.

‘He was a big part of in the Tarbert football scene.

‘The purpose of the tournament wasn’t to raise money, but for his friends to be able to remember him.

‘We would have been happy with six teams entering but to see 15 teams there it shows just how well thought of Duncan was.

‘It’s been great to see team entries from Islay, Kintyre and further afield in Argyll. Duncan’s friends from near and far will be there.’

Twenty-five per cent of the money raised will go between the Fishermen’s Mission, 25 per cent to a charity picked by the winning team, and the other half will be donated to Tarbert AFC, which have re-entered the Scottish Amateur Football League (SAFL) after sitting out league action for a year.

The tournament kicks off at 12pm.