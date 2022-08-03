Golf tournament at Tarbert
The James Mundell Memorial Open takes place at Glenralloch, the home of Tarbert Golf Club, this Sunday.
The entry fee is £10, with tee off times available from 8.30am – 10am, and 11.30 am – 1pm. Four scratch prizes and four net prizes are up for grabs.
A club spokesperson said: ‘With Tarbert members being good at supporting the other opens in the area it is hope that support will be reciprocated.
Please use the SGU App to enter, and if there are any problems please contact the club via Facebook or Messenger.’