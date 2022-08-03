Ellary Farms tops breeding cattle prices
United Auctions sold 317 store cattle and 75 breeding cattle at their annual fair day show and sale on Friday July 29.
Bullocks sold to £1,380 for a 468kg CharX from D W Semple & Son, Dippen Farm, Carradale, to average £1,090.29 (-£43.19) while heifers sold to £2,080 for the champion, a 548kg CharX from the same home to average £1,007.59 (-£25.83).
Bullocks sold to 307.7p/kg for a 390kg LimX from R & J Lines, Killocraw Farm, Campbeltown, to average 255.91p/kg (+3.42p), while heifers sold to 379.6p/kg for a 548kg CharX from Dippen Farm to average 252.9p/kg (-1.04p).
On the year, bullocks were 23kg lighter and heifers 10kg.
Breeding cattle sold to £1,600 for a SimX Cow with bull calf at foot from Ellary Farms.
At the show prior to the sale, judging was in the capable hands of Grant Watt, Mains of Knapperna, Udny, and his awards were as follows:
Bullock class, LimX: 1 A Ronald, East Laggan; 2 Firm of N W Littleson, Killegruer; 3 A & M Buchanan, Achnaba.
Bullock class, CharX: 1 and 2 D W Semple & Son, Dippen; 3 A Ronald, East Laggan.
Heifer class: 1 D W Semple & Son, Dippen; 2 J Campbell & Sons, Succothmore; 3 JJ & C McCallum, Strathnafanaig.
Champion: D W Semple, Dippen, CharX heifer, £2,080 to C & K Malone, Pitcairn.
Reserve champion: A Ronald, East Laggan, LimX bullock.
Best pen of four: D W Semple, Dippen, CharX heifers.
An exceptional show of quality cattle was presented to a large following of buyers. All classes sold at values comparing very favourably to other principal mainland centres.
LEADING LOTS AND PRICES:
BULLOCKS: AAx – £1370, £1,225 (6), £1,095 (8), Blasthill Farm. BRBx – £1,270, Tom Na Coille; £1,205, Low Dunashery; £1170 (2), £1,160, £1,120, Killocraw Farm; £1090 (2), £1080, £1,035, Strathnafanaig. CHx – £1,380, £1,320, £1,315 (2), £1,300, £1,285 (4), Dippen; £1,280 (2), Strath Farm; £1,265, £1,200 (2), East Laggan; £1,180 (3), Dippen; £1,160, Strath Farm; £1,140, Ardmaleish; £1,135 (5), Barnakill; £1,080 (4), £1,070 (2), East Laggan; £1,070, Point Farm; £1,060, East Laggan; £1,050, Strath Farm. LIMx – £1,260, Killegruer; £1,245, East Laggan; £1,230, Succothmore; £1,220, Dippen; £1,210, Leckuary; £1,210, Croftlands; £1,205, Achnaba; £1,200, £1,170, Killocraw; £1,155 (3), Uigle; £1,150, 9 Killeonan; £1,150, Achnaba; £1,150 (5), Uigle; £1,145, £1,135, Killegruer; £1,130, 9 Killeonan; £1,120 (3), Achnaba; £1,110 (9), Uigle; £1,100 (3), Achnaba; £1,095, £1,090, Killocraw; £1,085, 9 Killeonan; £1,075 (2), Achnaba; £1,070 (3), Low Dunashery; £1,060, Killocraw; £1,040, Achnaba; £1,040, Leckuary; £1,040 (5), Killegruer; £1,040 (2), Croftlands; £1,040, Tombuie; £1,030, Croftlands; £1,025 (6), Killegruer; £1,010 (2), Low Dunashery. SIMx – £,1280 (2), £1,200 (5), £1,200 (3), £1,160, £1,050 (5), Strath.
HEIFERS – AAx – £955 (3), Blasthill. BRBx – £1,400, Succothmore; £1,100, Low Dunashery; £1,090, Didden; £1,000, £900, Strathnafanaig. CHx – £2,080, £1,350 (4), £1,310 (4), £,1175 (3), Dippen; £1,160, Barnakill; £1,120 (4), East Laggan; £1,115 (2), Strath; £1,100 (2), Point Farm; £1,080 (3), Dippen; £1,055 (5), Strath Farm; £1,050, East Laggan. LIMx – £1,300, Dippen; £1,300, Uigle Farm; £1,240, Succothmore; £1,220, Strathnafanaig; £1,160, Kilwhipnach; £1,160 (7), Uigle Farm; £1,150, Low Dunashery; £1,130, Dippen; £1,110, Tombuie; £1,100, 9 Killeonan; £1,095, Achnaba; £1,090, Succothmore; £1,080 (2), Kilwhipnach; £1,075, Achnaba; £1,060 (2), Low Dunashery; £1,040, Kilwhipnach; £1,030, Achnaba; £1,020, 9 Killeonan; £1,010(3), Uigle Farm; £1,000, Succothmore; £1,000, Achnaba; £1,000, Uigle; £1,000, Killegruer; £1,000, Kilwhipnach. SIMx – £1,115, £910, Strath Farm.
BREEDING CATTLE
COWS & HEIFER CALVES – BSx – £1,380, Ellary Farms. LIMx – £1,400, Brackley; £1,120, Ellary Farms. SHx – £1,420, Ellary Farms; £1,350, Kengharair. SIMx – £1,500 (2), £1,450 (2), Ellary Farms; £1,450, Brackley; £1,380, £1,350, £1,280 (3), £1,200, Ellary Farms.
COWS & BULL CALVES – BSx – £1,420, £1,280, Ardslignish. LIMx – £1,560, £1,420, Brackley. SALx – £1,520, £1,330, Brackley. SIMx – £1,600, £1,550 (3), £1,520, £1,450 (3) £1,380, £1,320, Ellary Farms.
INCALF COWS – £1,200, Brackley.
LEADING PRICES PER KILO
BULLOCKS – AAx – 259p, Poltalloch; 254p, 247p (6), 241p (8), Blasthill; 240p, Ardmaleish. BRBx – 278p, Low Dunashery; 277p (2), Strathnafenaig; 271p, Tom Na Coille; 270p, Strathnafenaig; 269p (2), 262p, 242p, 240p, Killocraw. CHx – 295p, 274p (4), 273p (2), Dippen; 268p, East Laggan; 266p, Dippen; 264p (4), East Laggan; 261p (2), Strath; 261p (3), Dippen; 255p (4), 253p, East Laggan; 251p (5), Barnakill; 251p (2), Point Farm. LIMx – 308p, Killocraw; 289p (2), Achnaba; 288p, Croftlands; 287p, Succothmore; 287p, Killocraw; 283p (3), Achnaba; 277p (3), Low Dunashery; 277p (3), Achnaba; 277p, Croftlands; 275p, Achnaba; 273p, East Laggan; 269p, Killocraw; 269p (4), 268p (5), Uigle Farm; 267p, 9 Killeonan; 265p, Achnaba; 265p, Kilwhipnach; 264p (6), Killegruer; 262p, Killocraw; 262p, 9 Killeonan; 262p, Fingals View; 262p, Killegruer; 261p, Killocraw; 260p, Killegruer; 259p, Achnaba; 257p (3), Uigle; 257p (6), Killegruer; 256p, Leckuary; 255p (5), Uigle; 255p, 9 Killeonan; 253p, Killegruer; 252p, 251p, Croftlands; 251p, Leckuary; 251p, Dippen. SIMx – 261p (2), Strath; 252p (2), Dalmore; 250p (3), Strath.
HEIFERS – AAx – 224p (3), Blasthill. BSx – 221p, Kilwhipnach. BRBx – 313p, Succothmore; 274p, Dippen; 255p, 249p, Strathnafanaig; 246p, Low Dunashery. CHx – 380p, 298p (4), 263p (3), 262p (3), 257p(4), Dippen; 255p (4), 250p, 249p, East Laggan; 246p (2), 244p (3), Point Farm; 243p (5), Strath Farm. LIMx – 335p, Dippen; 313p, Strathnafanaig; 304p, Succothmore; 292 p(3), 292p, Uigle; 289p, Achnaba; 284p, Succothmore; 277p, Achnaba; 277p (2), 276p, Low Dunashery; 275p (4), Uigle; 273p, Killegruer; 271p, Succothmore; 271p, Tombuie; 270p (2), Low Dunashery; 270p, Achnaba; 270p, Kilwhipnach; 268p (3), Killocraw; 267p (2), Uigle; 266p, 9 Killeonan; 265p, Achnaba; 263p (2), Kilwhipnach; 262p (3), Achnaba; 261p, Strathnafanaig; 261p, 9 Killeonan; 257p (2), Killocraw; 255p (3), Uigle; 255p, Dippen; 252p, 251p, Kilwhipnach; 247p (8), Killegruer; 243p, Fingals View; 241p, Kilwhipnach; 240p, Croftlands. SIMx – 234p, Strath.