Jura workshop and deer larder approved

Plans for a workshop and deer larder to be situated on the Isle of Jura have been given the go-ahead by council chiefs.

The proposal by John Lithgow for the site, south of Feolin Ferryhouse at Craighouse, did not attract any objections, or support, from members of the public.

An application was made last year for planning permission for two houses to be built on the site, with an Argyll and Bute Council report saying it is “in progress”.

The workshop application was awarded planning permission by the council this week.

One of the authority’s planning officers said in a handling report: ‘The 105 square metre single storey building for the workshop/office/store is accompanied by an adjacent 28sq m single storey deer larder and fridge.

‘This flat roofed build in green steel panels is of a functional design and will be to the rear of the larger building with two doors to the north and no fenestration (windows).

‘The shallow roof ridged functionally designed main building (5m height, 3.6m ridge), has limited fenestration for the office and WC and a large roller door to the east for the workshop and store. There will be three roof lights on this plane.

‘The buildings are sited back from the road with some cut and fill to form a level platform. Ground from the cut will form a bund on two sides of the development to help with screening.

‘Finishes to the workshop walls are to be larch cladding to help make the walls recessive once they have weathered down and silvered.’

The officer concluded that the development would have no adverse impact on the historic environment or result in any harm to the natural environment, and that planning permission should be granted.