Thought for the Week, July 29 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Over the summer months, I have had the opportunity to be a caddy at a couple of our excellent local golf courses.

I have enjoyed meeting visitors from abroad and finding out about them as they took on the challenge of getting round the golf course in as few shots as possible.

The one common thing I discovered about these people was that they are all far better golfers than I am. So why do they want to employ the services of a local caddy?

These excellent players are visitors to the golf course; they don’t know their way around the course or where the hole lies when all they can see before them is a mound of rough grass.

The caddies, however, know the course well. They can tell their player how far and in what direction to hit the ball.

They can advise on where the bunkers and trouble lie ahead and can point to the places on the green to aim the putts so that the ball will take the subtle rolls and undulations that turn it towards the hole.

Would it not be wonderful to have a life caddy? One who can advise us what direction to take and who can guide us away from danger.

In the book of Isaiah we read: ‘How gracious will God be when you cry for help. As soon as he hears he will answer you… whether you turn to the left or the right, you will hear a voice behind you saying “this is the way: walk in it”.’

Even champion golfers have to trust their caddies to give them direction.

How much better to ask God when you are looking for direction for your life and trusting in him because he He knows the way you need to go.

Springbank Church, Campbeltown.