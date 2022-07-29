Kilchiaran beach dazzles at dusk
Thanks to Alastair Redman, from Portnahaven, Islay, for sending in this dramatic picture of a glorious summer sunset at Kilchiaran Bay, a particularly remote western part of the Argyll island known as ‘Queen of the Hebrides’.
Off the shingle beach, visitors will find an abandoned stone settlement, including the remains of a 13th-century chapel, further inland. The next port of call due west from this Hebridean corner is North America.
