Kilchiaran beach dazzles at dusk

Alastair Redman from Port Charlotte, Islay, took this sunset photograph when he was out and about in Kilchiaran on the island recently.
Thanks to Alastair Redman, from Portnahaven, Islay, for sending in this dramatic picture of a glorious summer sunset at Kilchiaran Bay, a particularly remote western part of the Argyll island known as ‘Queen of the Hebrides’.

Off the shingle beach, visitors will find an abandoned stone settlement, including the remains of a 13th-century chapel, further inland. The next port of call due west from this Hebridean corner is North America.

Do you have a picture you’d like to send us? Send them in to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk

