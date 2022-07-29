From our Files – 29.7.22

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday July 27, 2012

HEADING: Oldest inhabitants light up Craignish torch relay

Two women aged 96 donned their trainers last Friday as they carried the Craignish Olympic torch through the Argyllshire peninsula.

Irene Howard from Ardfern and Lady Catherine McDougall of Lunga started and ended the Craignish torch relay as the oldest residents living in the Mid Argyll community.

The relay, which marked the start of the 2012 Craignish Arts Festival, saw Irene act as the first torch bearer as she carried the Craignish flame 100 yards to the waiting Elspeth Richie.

Almost three hours later and with a total of 53 Craignish residents carrying the torch, Sandy MacMilligan handed over the torch to Lady McDougall, who carried the flame to the heart of the community, Craignish Village Hall.

The torch made by Bruce Barton of Ardfern Village Store, will remain on display at the Village Hall until the end of the festival when it will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Craignish Church Restoration Appeal.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, July 26, 2002

HEADING: Bonnie goes from Ardfern to Albania

Although only 17-years-old Ardfern’s Bonnie Springthorpe is set to go travelling again.

Last August she worked in schools and orphanages in Uganda caring for babies with HIV and Aids.

Now Bonnie is off again, this time to Albania, one of Europe’s poorest countries.

She will lead a team, which includes Sally Logue, from Tayvallich, to work with street children in Albania.

The team, all of whom are committed Christians, will join up with David Brown, a friend and children’s worker who has set up a home for the street children of Tirana, the Albanian capital.

‘The conditions these children live in are beyond belief to us here in Scotland,’ said Bonnie.

‘A 13-year-old boy who has lived on the streets for the last eight years sleeps on a piece of cardboard.’

She added the children are often regarded as vermin and are mistreated and abused.

So far David has literally been given 20 children who now live in the home and experience a loving relationship at home for the first time in their lives.

As well as the practical help the team also plan to take out supplies including clothing.

Their team has raised its own money; any money donated will directly help the Albanian children.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, July 23, 1982

HEADING: Strike action hits hospital laundry

As the dispute between National Health Service workers and the government enters its fourth month union officials in the Argyll and Bute Hospital at Lochgilphead have made it clear that they intend to continue their campaign of industrial action.

In response to the TUC health service committee call for strike action most of the hospital laundry staff withdrew their labour from Monday to Wednesday of this week.

With only three workers reporting for duty, management were forced to help sort dirty linen.

Laundry staff who were on strike received financial support from the union strike fund with the donations coming from other hospital workers and from the local branch of NALGO, who paid the wages of three workers for the three day period.

No labour was withdrawn in other sectors of the hospital, but all the industrial action taken in the last few months was more strictly adhered to.

This includes a ban on all emergency admissions, an overtime ban, and a ban on cleaning of all non-clinical areas.

Earlier this week Mr David Russell, secretary of the Lochgilphead branch of COHSE slammed the latest government claim that no more money was available.

‘The threat that higher wages were less staff, he said, is another indication that this government is trying to cripple the health service and reduce the efficiency of a public service.

‘This government is leaving the way clear for private medicine by running down the NHS.

‘When people have to pay for their healthcare it is inevitable that it is those in the weakest position like the old and underpaid who will suffer most.’

And a union spokesman said on Wednesday that they wanted their case for a 12 per cent pay increase to go to ACAS– the independent arbitration body – as they felt their pay demand would be looked upon favourably. If the pay dispute continues it seems likely there will be further selective withdrawals of labour within the next few weeks with the hospital kitchen a likely target.

SIXTY YEAR AGO

July 24, 1962

HEADING: Belle triumphs at the London Mod

Belle Campbell returned to her home in Lochgilphead last weekend having won three first prizes and two seconds at the London Gaelic Mod.

She won the puirt-a-beul and was first for reciting from memory and for reading unfamiliar prose.

She was second in the open solo competition and also in the test songs.

The puirt-a-beul carries with it the Flora McLennan middle and Mr James MacPhee the Mod president, in presenting Mrs Campbell with a tartan handbag, said she had won the medal for the eighth consecutive year and that it had cost her £150 merely to carry the medal back and forwards between London and Lochgilphead.

HEADING: New cafe

A new café and tearoom was opened at Lochgilphead by Mrs MF Nicholl. It is ideally situated on the ground floor in a quiet part of the town and has accommodation in three rooms for 32 persons at a time.

It will be particularly convenient for motorists as the public car park in Argyle Street is right opposite it.

There was no formal opening ceremony but on Friday morning a few invited guests were the 1st to patronise it.

HEADING: For the children

Mr Crichton and Mr Skinner of the Lord’s Day Observance Society, during the first week of a fortnight’s visit to Lochgilphead, have been entertaining the children.

CAPTION: 2012: Irene Howard, 96, starts the torch relay at Craignish Point.

2002: Bonnie Springthorpe, off to Albania.

1982: Stefano Maini of Parma Italy was the winner of the bonnie baby competition at the Rotaract Fete. Stephano’s mother, Roma Manie formally Roma Philand of Ardrishaig has been in Italy for 18 months and is back on a visit to see her mother and father. Also in the picture, enjoying an ice cream, is Stephano’s older brother, Marco.

1962: Sixty years ago, when few people had a landline telephone installed in their homes, and mobile phones were the stuff of science fiction, this is how you got in touch with a client.