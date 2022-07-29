Ex-Tarbert couple’s energy letter terror

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

by John McCallum

A former Tarbert resident has told of her angst after receiving a barrage of letters and emails from an energy company asking her to pay thousands of pounds she doesn’t owe.

Wilma Watts sold her house in Tarbert in March 2021, moving to Kilwinning, Ayrshire with her husband.

However, several months after moving out, during autumn 2021, the Watts received the first of a series of letters by both post and email, in threatening tones, seeking a payment of more than £3,500 – an ‘overdue payment’.

The letter, headed ‘Together Energy’ and featuring her now closed account number with the supplier, demanded payment ‘within the next seven days’, by bank transfer.

Some of the threats for non-payment of this ‘debt’ included a damaged credit rating, and even the attentions of a debt collection agency.

But Wilma knew she didn’t owe any money – and had the receipts to prove it.

She said: ‘Before leaving our house in Tarbert, I sent off final meter readings, and paid the outstanding balance of £197 on the property to Together Energy, by cheque. They cashed the cheque on April 9, 2021, and my account was closed.

‘I thought the matter was settled but then I got a letter from British Gas saying I was being transferred over as a former customer of Together Energy, which had gone into administration.

‘Eventually I managed to get through to an employee there who sorted it out for me. Again, or so I thought, because I had a bill through for 27p, which was a farce, and after looking into it, I was told again that my account was settled.’

Then, to Wilma’s shock, and not long after her account balance with her former supplier – still in administration – had been set back to zero pence, she was sent an energy bill by email in the spring, asking for £3,571.81, twice her average yearly bill.

Wilma, 74, and a former community councillor in the Kintyre fishing village, told the Advertiser how she was losing sleep over the letters – and had even kept the unwanted correspondence a secret from her 80-year-old spouse at the time, for fear it would harm his health.

‘When I received this huge bill for more than £3,500 I was flabbergasted, and so worried. I didn’t sleep for two nights because of it.

‘I initially couldn’t tell my husband either, who hadn’t been keeping well. I didn’t want to worry him, too.

‘I’m just upset that if I wasn’t so connected through social media, I’d be still really anxious. Whose idea was it to try to frighten and bully people?

‘Older people are especially vulnerable – how many people out there might have paid the senders of these letter when, like me, they owed nothing?’

Wilma added that she had reached out to organisations such as the Financial Ombudsman Service, and Energy Advice Scotland, but they couldn’t help her, as officially, she didn’t have an account with Together Energy.

When approached for comment on the origin of the letters, a British Gas spokesperson said: ‘British Gas didn’t take on the debts for Together Energy so we aren’t responsible for these letters’.

This meant Together Energy’s administrators, FRP Advisory, had contacted Mrs Watts – and 160,000 other Together Energy customers, it can be revealed – with similar emails and letters during the past year.

After approaching administrators FRP Advisory, a spokesperson for the London-headquartered firm told the Advertiser:

‘Final customer accounts have been issued through March to June 2022 to more than 160,000 customers, and Together Energy sent further correspondence on July 19 2022 to customers regarding payment of the outstanding balance on their accounts.

‘Any customers who have queries or concerns about their account or any correspondence, or are having difficulty in making payments, can contact the customer service team at Together Energy by email at support@togetherenergy.co.uk. Customer portals remain online and enable customers to access their account details and review their account status.

‘While the administrators can’t directly resolve account queries, customers can contact them with any questions on togethercustomers@frpadvisory.com