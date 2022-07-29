Dry humour from cartoonist Ann
Ann Thomas’ latest cartoon this week homes in on several themes around land management in Scotland.
Argyll and the highlands’ water abundance is in stark contrast to the near-drought conditions which England is experiencing this summer, where temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius last week.
Could wind turbines be the answer to powering water delivery to places further south? The Tarbert artist makes a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that they could be the solution.
It is one thing to let dreams take wind, but that could be a step too far for the influential interests in Scotland’s clean natural resources…