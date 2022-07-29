Collective spirit as Argyll artists meet

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Artmap Argyll welcomed old friends and new members to its first meeting in three years.

Artmap Argyll is charting a course towards its Open Studio events with the group’s first face-to-face group meeting since 2019.

Held at Studio 22 in Kilmichael Glassary, the artistic collective held an afternoon of idea sharing and finalising plans ahead of the group’s Open Studio weekends in late August.

Louise Oppenheimer, Stuido 22 owner, and part of the Artmap collective, said: ‘It was primarily a social event, to meet new members, and to greet existing members again, too.

‘We are planning to hold more meetings in other Artmap members’ studios, especially looking beyond the Open Studios weekends that are planned.’

Artmap Argyll’s Open Studio weekends take place from August 20-23,

Louise added: ‘The Artmap project links studios of working artists from across the county, and a guide is available in physical form through the creation of concertina-style pamphlets.

‘Studio information can also be found in digital form on the Artmap Argyll website and Facebook – Artmap Argyll.’