Birdwatcher boats advised against landing

NatureScot is advising against tourist boats travelling to the Treshnish Isles until mid-October after cases of avian influenza were reported in the seabird colonies there.

The bird-infecting flu, which has decimated colonies of seabirds around Scotland, from gulls and guillemots to puffins and skuas, has been deemed a public health risk in the Argyll island chain.

A NatureScot spokesperson said: ‘We are advising public landings to stop on 23 Scottish islands, limiting the spread of avian flu and giving seabirds the best possible chance to survive and recover from the current severe outbreak.

‘Visitors will still be able to enjoy the summer seabird spectacle by taking boat trips to seabird colonies without going ashore or by viewing seabirds from a safe distance without entering nesting areas. The situation will be under constant review and restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible, once the birds have finished breeding.’

The Treshnish Isles travel warning is designed to protect breeding gannet, storm petrel and Manx shearwater species.

Reporting bird flu

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: ‘In Great Britain, if you find three dead wild waterfowl – swans, geese or ducks; a single dead bird of prey or five or more dead wild birds of any other species, including gulls, at the same place at the same time, you should report them to Defra’s national telephone helpline 03459 335577. Do not touch these birds.’