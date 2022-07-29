Announcements – 29th July, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

BIRTH

FEE – Daniel and Susanna are delighted to announce the birth of their fifth child, Caya Evelyn Fee on May 17, 2022 at Forth Valley Hospital weighing 8lb 8oz. A wee sister for Saul, Angus, Milo and Romie. Fifth grandchild for David and Ineke Fee of Campbeltown, and tenth grandchild for Rod and Niccy Angus of the Scottish Owl Centre, formerly of Campbeltown.

DIAMOND WEDDING

MCGINLEY – MACKECHNIE – At Lochgilphead Parish Church on July 28, 1962 by Rev J R Callan, John to Margaret.

GOLDEN WEDDING

SHANNLY – McFADYEN – On July 29, 1972 at the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown by Rev. Charles Henderson, Frank to Jean (present address Linlithgow)

DEATHS

AITCHISON – Peacefully at the RAH Paisley on July 24, 2022, Anne Aitchison, nee Campbell, in her 89th year, of 3 Kirklena, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of Andrew and much loved mum of Andrew and Amanda dear sister of Peter Campbell. A dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 11am, thereafter to Cardross Crematorium at 2.15pm (Please do not arrive at the Crematorium prior to 2pm) All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations to Mid Argyll Hospital.

BEATON – Suddenly at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Clydebank on July 24, 2022, Alick (Tosh) Beaton, aged 70 years, of 3 Balure, Ford by Lochgilphead, dear partner of the late Margaret Clark; step-father of Tracy and Ian; and Papa of Ben, Connor, Skye, John and the late Natasha. Brother of Mary, May and the late Angus. Good friend to many. Funeral service will be held at St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to British Heart Foundation.

COX – Peacefully after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on July 21, 2022, Janice Cox in her 75th year, of Kelvindale Road Glasgow. Formerly of Oban and Rothesay. Retired Bank Office for the Clydesdale Bank. Elder daughter of the late Bryce and Nancy Cox. Dearly loved sister of Morna (Shaw), much respected sister-in-law of Donald. Adored Auntie of Niall, Jenna and Laura. A very proud great auntie. A loyal friend and respected former work colleague to many. A Graveside Service will be held at Pennyfuir Cemetery, Oban on Thursday August 4, 2022, at 12noon. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MACLACHLAN – Catherine Rankin born Campbeltown on February 5, 1934, died Kirra Beach, Australia, QLD on July 16, 2022 aged 88. Loved sister, sister-in- law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

McALLISTER – Peacefully at home, 110 Millknowe Terrace, Campbeltown, on July 25, 2022, John McMurchy McAllister (Ian) in his 93rd year, dearly beloved husband of Margaret Rankin, much loved dad of the late Ian and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Ian’s funeral will take place on Friday July 29, 2022 at 12.00 noon in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown. The cortege will leave the Church at 12.30 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, onto Millknowe, High Street down Princes’s Street along the Esplanade and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church or Kilkerran Cemetery Alternatively you may pay your last respects to Ian along our route. Family flowers only please.

MCALPINE – On July 18, 2022, suddenly at Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley, John McAlpine, District Councillor for Kintyre and the Islands, aged 61years, beloved husband of Karen and much loved father of Sam and a dear friend and former work colleague of many. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, today Friday July 29, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers or donations if desired to British Heart Foundation and Cancer Care UK. For anyone wishing to pay their respects the cortege will leave from The Family Home at 10 Market Place Tarbert at 10.45am to Tarbert Fish Quay and proceed back along Harbour Street and Campbeltown Road to the church.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MCLENNAN – Ian’s family wish to express their thanks to all family, friends, retired colleagues and the wider community for the overwhelming support and kindness shown to them since his sad passing. A heartfelt thanks must go to Rev D Carruthers and organist Cath Black for an uplifting and lovely service. To Maggie Wilkinson, district nurses and the Doctors and staff of the Queen Elizabeth and Campbeltown Hospital’s who cared for him during his illness. Kenny and Rhys Blair for their calming reassuring and understanding manner shown to the family throughout Ian’s final journey and to the Argyll Arms Hotel Campbeltown for providing hospitality to the family and friends afterwards. And finally, a special thanks must go to officers of Campbeltown Police for providing their own mark of respect for “Big Ian the polis” with the provision of an escorting police car and officers along the route which was much appreciated by the family. We are grateful of all donations made on the day and the sum of £500.13 was collected for The Robert Black Memorial Helipad.Thank you all.

WILSON – Alistair, Margaret and Declan would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, baking, meals and visits received after the sad loss of Brendan. Sincere thanks, also to Rev Chris Holden for delivering a personal and comforting service, the Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely tea and to Kenneth Blair and family at T A Blair Funeral Directors for their caring and professional funeral arrangements, and help throughout this difficult time. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects at the Church, on route to the Cemetery and at the graveside.

IN MEMORIAM

DICKSON – Precious memories of our darling daughter, sister, mummy and friend, Carole, who fell asleep July 30 2010.

“In life all we truly have are memories.

We love them, kiss them and hug them

For all they are worth.

To us those memories are life.

Our life together.” x

Love you always

– Mum, Dad, Alex, William, Keith and Heather xxxxxx

Mummy, my forever angel, love you to the moon and back.

– Thomas xxxx

WAREHAM – In loving memory of our mum Peggy, who passed away on July 21, 2021

Our first year without you Mum

Deep in our hearts your memory is kept

To love and cherish, to never forget

Sorely missed

John Mary & Eddy xxx